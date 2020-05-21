Principal is honored by state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jayme Olson, principal at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Bettendorf, has been chosen as one of the State of Iowa "PBIS People of the Year" for her work in 2018-2019 on PBIS at Bettendorf Middle School.

Each year the Iowa Department Education collects nominations from PBIS schools across the state based on criteria for implementation of Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS), a Multi-Tiered System of Supports framework. PBIS/MTSS addresses the “whole child” and attends to academic and social-emotional-behavioral needs of students.

Olson was nominated by the PBIS team at Bettendorf Middle School, where she served as associate principal and administrator for the program.

She recognized systematic behavioral problems in the building of more than 1,100 students during the 2017-2018 school year. The next year, she established a team of 17 volunteers to assist the students.

During the school year, she was a constant cheerleader as the volunteers worked to help the students in need.

