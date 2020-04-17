Pritzker announces Illinois students will not return to school this year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that K-12 students will not return to in-person school this year.

“I’ve said time and time again, our decisions must follow the science and the science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine this school year,” said Pritzker in a release. “Over the last month, Illinois’ schools have stepped up and faced the many challenges of COVID-19 with generosity, creativity, and a resolute focus on caring for students, parents and communities. I am confident that our schools will manage and expand the learning opportunities for all our children who will be working from home over the coming weeks.”

Pritzker has continued to work with the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to identify and provide the flexibility that school districts need to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois will receive approximately $569 million in federal funding for prek-12 schools, as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding can help equip students with technology and internet access to enhance remote learning, support teachers in developing their remote instruction skills, and assist schools in continuing to provide meals to children and communities.