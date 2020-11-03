Pritzker pressures local officials to enforce mitigation orders; Governor also encourages those who qualify to sign up for ACA health coverage

Officials in Springfield and Sangamon County announced Tuesday that they will take a “phased approach” to enforcing the orders, starting with limiting indoor seating at bars and restaurants to 25% of the establishment’s capacity.

That announcement came on the same day the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that 3,594 people in the state were being hospitalized with COVID-19, the largest number since May 28. IDPH also reported Tuesday that 6,516 new cases of the disease and 68 virus-related deaths had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours.

In Region 3, which includes Springfield, the test positivity rate stood at 10.6% on Oct. 30, the most recent date for which numbers were available.

“We know that that the places that are remaining open, they're having large gatherings and defying these rules are, in fact, spreading locations,” Pritzker said. “These are places that are amplifying the virus across the state. And so, you know, when you've got double-digit positivity rates in your area, as is the case in Springfield, then the local officials need to take the laws that are on the books and the regulations that we've put forward and the orders that we've asked people to follow and enforce them locally.”

