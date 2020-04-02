Pritzker: ‘This will go down in history as a profound failure of our national government’

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The COVID-19 death toll grew by 16 Thursday, to 157, and the confirmed cases grew to 7,695, an increase of 715 from one day ago.

The fatalities were recorded in Christian, Cook, DuPage, McHenry and Whiteside counties, all of which had one, except Cook, which recorded 12 deaths in people aged in their 30s to 80s. A total of 43,656 people have been tested, an increase of more than 3,000 from Wednesday.

“This is a novel coronavirus, which basically just means it’s new to humans. There’s no vaccine and no one is immune,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a daily briefing on the virus Thursday in Chicago. “Because of the lack of immunity in our population, there’s a greater risk of overwhelming our medical systems if too many people get sick from it all at once. It’s that simple.”

Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie and Piatt counties are now reporting cases, meaning 61 of the state’s 102 counties have confirmed virus cases, although experts warn that all should act as if the virus is in their community.

Pritzker also announced a new website aimed at reinforcing the state’s social distancing efforts at allin.illinois.gov, and criticized the federal government’s response in his strongest terms yet.