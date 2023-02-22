Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made a stop Wednesday in Rock Island as he travels the state, touting the multi-year Smart Start plan he proposed in the fiscal 2024 budget.

Smart Start Illinois invests $250 million for child care providers and early childhood education. It provides an additional $75 million for early childhood block grants administered by the Illinois State Board of Education, additional funding for early intervention programs, and the Illinois Department of Human Services' home visiting program.

"(We can) ensure more of our most vulnerable families can receive evidence-based, early intervention and home-visitation services, provide more equitable access to our child care system, and increase the pipeline of early childhood educators, setting our kids up for success from cradle to career," Pritzker said.

The funding would create 5,000 new preschool spots in the first year, the governor said, with the goal of creating 20,000 spots over the next four years.

Pritzker was joined by local officials and community members at a news conference Wednesday at the Skip-a-Long Child Development Services in Rock Island, discussing how the child care and early education investments could be transformative in addressing children's developmental needs in the long term.

Jendaya Bailey, a former Skip-a-Long student and now a mother of three daughters, said her kids are always excited to go to Skip-a-Long and having the care allows her to attend classes at Black Hawk College and to work.

"Thank you for giving us a way for me to be able to work and for my children to go to a loving daycare that loves and supports my children," Bailey said.

Director of Skip-a-Long, Pat Allison, said the program has the potential to increase staff wages and retain employees who can support children's individual needs.

Being able to increase wages and recruitment, she said, could help open three classrooms that currently are closed due to staffing shortages. By opening up the classrooms, Skip-a-Long can serve 46 more children, including 38 who are on a preschool waiting list.

"I have seen so many children who have benefited from the (Skip-a-Long) and have gone on to build and maintain successful lives," Allison said.

Republicans have raised concerns, saying that launching a new program could lead to tax increases or other service cuts in future budget years.

Pritzker, however, said in the past few years of being governor, Illinois has come a long way in balancing the budget, leading to surpluses, and has been able to pay off debt. It's now time to properly invest in early childhood education, K-12 and higher education, he said.

The fiscal year 2023 budget, the one Illinois is currently in, had a $444 million surplus.

Other investments being made in early childhood education include $100 million to expand existing facilities and to build new; $70 million for the Child Care Assistance Program for lower-income families; $12 million for scholarships and apprenticeships to expand the child care workforce; and $1.6 million to launch a partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, an initiative that sends free books to children under age 5.