Probabilities of spring flooding on Mississippi River near normal

Despite all the snow and cold the Midwest has seen this winter, the threat for flooding along the Mississippi River is near normal, with slightly above-normal probabilities for minor flooding south of the Quad-Cities, according to the first Spring Flood Outlook issued Thursday by the National Weather Service, Davenport.

According to the outlook, the Rock River watershed has a higher risk of flooding than other local rivers at this time. The Rock has above-normal chances for reaching all categories of flooding, from minor to major, this spring.

While portions of Iowa and northern Illinois have a snowpack, and a water equivalent is well above normal, upstream into upper the Mississippi River watershed, the snowpack and its water equivalent is averaging below normal.

Also, near- to below-normal soil moisture over much of the region will reduce the risk for long-term flooding. Despite the below-normal temperatures the region is now experiencing, the frost depth is generally 4 inches or less, which contributes to a lower flood risk.

Naturally, while rivers and streams with a deep snowpack will have an increased risk of flooding, that degree of flooding will depend on the rate of snow melt and any additional spring rains or snow.