Program about Medgar Evers will be at Davenport library

The late civil-rights activist Medgar Evers will be the focus of "Medgar Evers: The Man," a free program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. 

Evers was a husband, father, veteran and civil-and voting-rights activist, and served as a NAACP field secretary.

Special guests will be dramatists Fred Harris and Joe Obleton.

The program will be presented by the NAACP Davenport Youth Council 47AA in observance of Black History Month. The public is welcome.

