An electronics-free program focusing on getting participants in touch with nature will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon.
Titled Grounded in Nature, the free program is geared toward participants ages 15 years and older, and will highlight the health benefits associated with nature. Topics will include forest bathing/meditation, mandala painting and yoga.
Registration is required and may be made by calling 563-328-3286. Dress comfortably and bring your own yoga mat or towel and a water bottle.