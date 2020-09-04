Progress being made as cleanup continues from derecho

The city has a total of 10-12 employees working on storm debris collection every week, Bartels said. That includes a minimum of three crews working each day, along with another crew that is addressing hanging branches and safety concerns.

"The first week of the storm public works worked overtime to remove trees from blocking streets and to address immediate safety concerns," Bartels said in an email. "We are trying to control overtime to keep costs at a minimum due to COVID-19 and the impact it has had on the city's budget before the storm."

Moline: Crews have completed clearing debris from sidewalks and boulevards along high traffic routes to ensure the safety of students walking to school with classes now in session, according to a news release from the city.

Crews now are working from west to east through the city to pick up debris at curbs or in alleys and are about 20% finished with that, Rodd Schick, municipal services general manager, said.

"We will be working at least 10-hour days Monday-Friday and at least six hours on Saturdays," Schick said in a email. "I anticipate completion in 5-6 weeks."