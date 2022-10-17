Project NOW establishes mobile food pantry to reach Quad-Cities food deserts

Just 45 minutes after opening its first mobile food pantry, Project NOW had already handed off food to 75 households. Project NOW Executive Director Dwight Ford said one person even showed up at 7 a.m., just after they blocked off the street.

Volunteers filled cardboard boxes with ears of corn, boxes of macaroni and cheese and more, provided by River Bend Food Bank. With the refrigerated food truck up and running, both organization will be able to reach more people in need.

"With the great River Bend Food Bank we've been able to leverage our institutions for the good of society, particularly those that are grappling with low income, low wages and an inability to make sure that they have enough by the end of the month," Ford said.

The refrigerated truck — a loaner until Project NOW receives its 2020 Ford International in 18 months — housed more than 400 boxes of food for its inaugural event, which people picked up drive-thru style.

Project NOW has been a partner with the River Bend Food Bank since the food bank's establishment in 1982, River Bend Food Bank Director of Marketing & Communications Liz Dierolf said.

The nonprofit purchased and had donated produce, dairy items, frozen proteins and shelf-stable goods to stock the refrigerated truck, and food bank staff assisted with learning the logistics of starting a mobile pantry program.

"I think this is going to really help extend the food bank's mission of making sure no one goes hungry," Dierolf said.

Ron Lund, Project NOW community services director, said the organization identified food deserts in Rock Island, East Moline, Silvis and Moline when researching where best to take the truck.

While the truck doesn't have a set schedule of hitting different areas in need, Lund said they plan to partner with other organizations to stock up and stop by while other programming is taking place.

"We're really looking for other agencies that are already providing services, whatever they may be, that we can just show up at and then provide that food portion," Lund said.

Ford said Project NOW would utilize the truck's mobility to offer more than just food pantry services wherever they go. Staff can work with citizens for weatherization applications, senior services intake and more while giving out food.

"Those are the benefits of having an agency, and the weight of an agency, behind the truck itself," Ford said. "The truck gets us into the door; we make sure the food is moved as quickly as possible, but then we try to wrap in additional services. It takes a lot of things moving at one time to stabilize a household."