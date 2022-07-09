Project NOW finishes first of 6 Honor Homes for members of military, veterans and essential workers

A little yellow house at 14th Street and 7th Avenue in Rock Island is more than 100 years old, but you wouldn't guess that stepping inside.

Cozy furniture fills the living room and two bedrooms, all freshly painted with soft, new carpet. The bathroom and kitchen sport modern appliances, and decorations and knick-knacks turn the space into a home, though it is still empty.

The American flag flies outside, waiting to welcome a tenant who has dedicated themselves to the service of others.

Project NOW has finished the first of its Honor Homes — fully renovated and furnished, affordable houses and duplexes for military veterans, members of the military and essential workers.

Ron Lund, Project NOW community services director, said the nonprofit has owned the house since 2016. Originally build in 1900, Project NOW staff and contractors spent the last several months flipping the house.

All the furniture and other items were donated by Humble Dwellings, an Eldridge-based nonprofit.

Veterans, those currently serving in the military and essential workers can submit a rental application online at Project NOW's website or in-person at 418 19th St., Rock Island. During the interview process the nonprofit will consider whether the prospective tenant will be able to handle general upkeep of the yard and home.

Rock Island city code caps the house's occupancy at three people, Lund said, so a small family would be able to rent the house.

Rent will cost $490 a month — a much smaller cost than the fair market value of rent, which Lund said is $805 a month for a two-bedroom house. After five years Project NOW would consider selling the property to the tenant.

"Really it's for for someone that wants to rent initially, and then hopefully become a homeowner," Lund said.

Project NOW Executive Director Dwight Ford said in a previous interview that as a third-generation combat veteran he wanted to find a way to support those who have served while also combating the lack of affordable housing in the Quad-Cities. Of the 102 properties owned by Project NOW, a small group were deemed high-priority and set aside to become Honor Homes.

"With these homes that were standing vacant and needed work, his vision was of Honor Homes," McNeil said. "So he kind of created it and got it going."

Rock Island high school students renovate affordable homes for veterans Students at Thurgood Marshall Learning Center and Arrowhead Ranch are renovating a Rock Island house for Project NOW. The nonprofit and YouthBuild Quad-Cities have partnered to renovate affordable homes for veterans.

The 14th Street house is the first of six Honor Homes set to go to a veteran or essential worker. YouthBuild Quad Cities, in partnership with Project NOW, is renovating a house on 12th Avenue in Rock Island, and will be finished sometime next year.

Project NOW has started work on houses in Moline and Kewannee, Il., as well as in Rock Island. The Honor Home on 7th Street in Moline should be completed by the end of the year, Lund said.

A veteran himself, Lund said it feels great to be able to provide housing to a veteran or military member in need. One needn't look further than the numbers to see that projects like these are necessary — there are around 26,500 veterans living in the Quad-Cities, and the area is lacking thousands of affordable housing units.

"There's clearly a need, we have the veterans," Lund said. "We're short affordable housing units in the Quad-Cities 6,600 units. So yes, it's only one, but you have to start somewhere."