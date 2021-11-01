Project NOW hiring for 41 open positions in Quad-Cities area

Project NOW, a community action agency servicing Rock Island, Henry, and Mercer counties, is hiring for 41 open positions after receiving state and federal COVID-19 grants to expand services.
The agency is holding a hiring event Tuesday, Nov. 2, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at the Project NOW office’s Legacy Room at 418 19th St., Rock Island, according to a news release from the organization. Positions available include case worker, assistant teacher, drivers, outreach workers, and accountants, among others.
Currently, Project NOW employs 100 people.
Project NOW’s executive director, Dwight Ford, said in an email that the additional jobs are a result of Project NOW being awarded additional federal and state grants mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as filling vacancies.
“We need to invest that money back into the community,” Ford said, in an email.
This is the first hiring event Project NOW has held, Executive Administrative Assistant Mary McNeil said in an email.
McNeil said the jobs in the Community Services Department are funded through COVID-19 aid, including outreach workers, case workers, and receptionists to help distribute rental assistance.
Project NOW is part of a counties-wide partnership among public and private entities and nonprofits to distribute money to renters behind on rent and landlords to avoid eviction. The program, called the eviction-diversion program, also connects landlords and tenants with free mediation attorneys to come to an agreement to avoid eviction. During the summer, the program still had $1 million available, as other states and localities, too have been slow to distribute COVID-19 rental assistance moneys.
The open positions are available in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties, McNeil wrote.
Most positions Project NOW is hiring for are full time, McNeil wrote, but some are part-time, such as cook and bus driver at Head Start.
According to a news release, applications can be filled out on site, resumes are welcomed, but not required, leaders will conduct walk-in interviews, and applicants can learn about their job status by 5 p.m.
Final hires are contingent on reference and background checks, according to a press release. The release noted Project Now is “felony-friendly.”
Ford said the community need continues to grow and so has the need for additional case workers, outreach workers, teachers and van drivers, etc.
“Our goal is to interview and hire all in the same day so we can fill the needed positions with local people looking for opportunity to earn a living while helping the larger public good,” Ford said in the email.