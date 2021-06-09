Project NOW partners with Churches United to revive Winnie's Place

"This was a good move as far as ministry in our Quad-Cities community," Grimes said.

"We wanted to come up with a more effective way and a better way to serve the women that we are working within our community," Grimes said. "Reverend Ford came to me and we sat down and talked, our boards talked, and we came up with the unanimous decision to partner with Project NOW. It keeps Winnie's moving in an upward direction and takes over some of the case management, which we were not able to do effectively with (part-time) staff.

"We needed some people who were willing to come in and help with the case load," Grimes said. "Because of this partnership, Churches United and the ladies who come to us have a safe, secure place to live. They also now have two agencies; we build together a stronger foundation to help them become successful."

Ron Lund, community services director for Project NOW, said the agency would provide in-depth case management for the women who needed assistance.

"The last thing we wanted to do was allow a mission to essentially disappear — a program that is so vital to the community already — to essentially close," Lund said. "That was not an option. We were going to figure out how we were going to address this."