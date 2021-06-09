Project NOW partners with Churches United to revive Winnie's Place

With a little help from Project NOW, Winnie's Place is back open for women in need.
Winnie's Place is a shelter program that provides safe, transitional housing for women and children fleeing from domestic violence or human trafficking or who are experiencing homelessness. The program, run by Churches United of the Quad City Area, suspended operations last year when donations and funding dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dwight Ford, executive director of Project NOW, announced the partnership with Churches United during a news conference Wednesday morning. He said they'd been working behind the scenes for a few months to get the program up and running again.
Winnie is an acronym that stands for "Women In Need Nurtured Into Excellence."
"We're at the point now of having gained significant breakthrough efforts that allows us to share with the public something that has been going on in private as we build capacity for the future," Ford said. "Our agency, after 53 years, has had only one purpose, and that's to eliminate the causes of poverty and alleviate the negative conditions where poor people exist.
"These women — these survivors — were in need of our support."
Ford said when he heard Churches United had to suspend the program, he reached out to the Rev. Melvin Grimes, executive director of Churches United, and offered assistance. The two boards of directors met in January and began working out the details of what would be needed to restart the program.
"We've always had a wonderful working relationship and at times have been supportive of each other in different ways," Ford said. "But now we have tied a new knot of commitment, one to another. Our boards understand the relationship and our teams work closely together."
Grimes said Churches United had operated a domestic violence shelter since 2006. The nonprofit owns a six-unit building with two-bedroom apartments in an undisclosed location. Women with children in need of transitional housing must apply through Project NOW, which will conduct the screening process and provide the deposit on the apartment and each month's rent.
Once accepted into the program, the women will be assigned a Project Now caseworker who will assist them as they transition into permanent housing, free of charge. They also will receive additional support services such as food, clothing, group or individual support, parenting support, Bible study and spiritual support.
Grimes said the partnership with Project NOW was a "good vision."
"This was a good move as far as ministry in our Quad-Cities community," Grimes said.
"We wanted to come up with a more effective way and a better way to serve the women that we are working within our community," Grimes said. "Reverend Ford came to me and we sat down and talked, our boards talked, and we came up with the unanimous decision to partner with Project NOW. It keeps Winnie's moving in an upward direction and takes over some of the case management, which we were not able to do effectively with (part-time) staff.
"We needed some people who were willing to come in and help with the case load," Grimes said. "Because of this partnership, Churches United and the ladies who come to us have a safe, secure place to live. They also now have two agencies; we build together a stronger foundation to help them become successful."
Ron Lund, community services director for Project NOW, said the agency would provide in-depth case management for the women who needed assistance.
"The last thing we wanted to do was allow a mission to essentially disappear — a program that is so vital to the community already — to essentially close," Lund said. "That was not an option. We were going to figure out how we were going to address this."
"Partnership really does make a difference," Ford said. "If we are sincerely concerned about moving people up and out of poverty, we know we can't do that by ourselves.