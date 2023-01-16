Project NOW renovates home to support formerly incarcerated people in their re-entry to society

Project NOW is renovating one of its Rock Island properties to create a re-homing program for formerly incarcerated citizens, with the goal of giving them necessary support as they reenter society.

The Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act R3 program provided a $129,000 grant to the program last year, allowing the nonprofit to begin renovating.

Dwight Ford, Project NOW executive director, said they were close to finishing updates to the house, and they've begun the interview process to decide who will move in once it's ready. Up to six men will be able to live in the space.

Project NOW tries to operate under a housing-first model, Ford said, so their goal is to first get people in a permanent residence, then provide them with more support from there.

"We consider housing to be the anchor of all other opportunities. So, when an individual is coming out of incarceration, if they don't have family or family support, they are generally, without question, experiencing homelessness," Ford said. "And we do know that record and data that they are more likely to be discriminated against because of a felony conviction.

"What we want to do is interrupt the discrimination, which becomes a barrier to housing, and if they don't have housing, they can't secure other opportunities in their life."

All of those who live in the home will be enrolled in an educational institution of some kind, be compliant with their parole regulations and requirements, and will work with the Open Door Crisis Assistance case management program, which Project NOW has partnered with.

Community Services Director Ron Lund stated in a Project NOW newsletter that there currently were no reentry homes for formerly incarcerated people in the nonprofit's purview, despite the more than 100 people who are released from the East Moline Correction Center and Kewanee Life Skills Reentry Center.

Ford said they hoped to expand the program past these two institutions, as the nonprofit receives communication from incarcerated people across the region.

A lack of housing can add to the barriers formerly incarcerated people already face, like struggles to find employment and resources they need.

“It has been shown that those who do not surround themselves with a support system are more likely to re-offend and cause harm to the community and themselves," Lund stated in the newsletter. "This program aims to be that support system."

In addition to housing, residents will receive job coaching and life-skills training, and will set short- and long-term goals for themselves, with the mission of helping them become self-sufficient.

"They have to walk, they have to journey — ours is the walk alongside," Ford said. "This is their life to live, but case management helps to think through it."