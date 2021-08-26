Project NOW starts Energy Assistance Program

Project NOW, Inc., administrator of the Home Energy Assistance Program in Henry, Mercer, and Rock Island counties, reports that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance.
The program begins Sept. 1, for all income-eligible households.
Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2022. There will be no priority groups this program year. They will begin scheduling appointments on Monday, August 30.
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the LIHEAP Program.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers are encouraged to apply when the program opens in September to take greater advantage of lower propane prices. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months so by applying early propane users will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.
Emergency Furnace assistance will begin Oct. 1 and end March 31, 2022. You must receive a LIHEAP benefit to be eligible for furnace assistance.
Applications will only be taken remotely.
To submit an application, you MUST submit ALL documentation required:
1. Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.
2. Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without an SSN or ITIN can still apply and Project NOW will advise accordingly.
3. A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.
4. Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this,
please call our office.
5. A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and
landlord contact.
Call Project NOW at 309-793-6391 for outreach locations and schedules, and for information on what
documents are needed to apply and different ways to submit your application.
Quad-City Times