Project NOW, Inc., with the help of volunteers from Amazon, will hold a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

The street in front of the Rock Island office, located at 418 19th St., will be closed to regular traffic while volunteers are handing out boxes of food.

To learn more about Project NOW, visit www.projectnow.com.

