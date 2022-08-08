Project of the Quad Cities handles questions, misconceptions surrounding Monkeypox

As Monkeypox spreads across the country, local organizations like The Project of the Quad Cities are battling misconceptions and encouraging people to stay informed.

Andy Rowe, director of health care operations at The Project of the Quad Cities, said the organization has fielded a fair number of questions about Monkeypox as news of the virus spread. They've shared information from the CDC through social media to keep their clients and others informed.

Alongside queries about vaccines, which are handled by county health departments, The Project has received questions about whether Monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, or if it is just affecting the LGBTQ+ community. So far the virus has primarily affected the population of men who have sex with men.

"I think there's a perception, just because most of the vast, vast, vast majority of cases now are among men who have sex with men, that it's confined to that community, when really it could infect anybody," Rowe said.

Monkeypox is not an STD. Anyone can spread the disease through close contact, such as with bodily fluids, sores, shared items such as clothing and bedding contaminated with fluid or sores, or through respiratory droplets.

Comparisons have also been made between Monkeypox and HIV/AIDS, which Rowe said was due to its spread starting in communities of men who have sex with men and a perceived slow public health response. The Project of the Quad Cities provides services for people living with HIV/AIDS, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The fact that Monkeypox is nonfatal to the vast majority of people and there is a vaccine roll-out in place show that this comparison is inaccurate.

Scott County Health Department Medical Director Louis Katz said comparisons between Monkeypox and HIV/AIDS are lacking from a clinical perspective, and connecting them could take away from efforts to combat the virus effectively. Monkeypox is less contagious than the flu and COVID-19, but he reiterated that anyone can catch it.

"There is little similar except that in the developed world, by chance, both viruses were first introduced into specific populations and initially spread in sexual networks," Katz wrote in an email.

Rowe pointed to a 2008 outbreak of staph infections as a more apt comparison — it was first reported spreading in gay communities, then moved to other close social groups, like sports teams and certain ethnic populations.

It's important to stay abreast of new information as it comes out, Rowe said — a lesson taught by the COVID-19 pandemic. What health departments and other organizations know may change as the virus spreads.

For now, Rowe said to look for symptoms and get tested if necessary. While The Project of the Quad Cities is not vaccinating people against Monkeypox, it has testing capabilities.

According to the CDC, anyone who believes they have Monkeypox or have had close contact with someone who has Monkeypox should speak with a health care provider about getting tested.

"Everyone should be on the lookout for it, especially … kids going back to college," Rowe said. "Campuses are tightly knit social networks where it could spread. So just keep an eye out for signs and symptoms and get tested."