Project Renewal helps stabilize neighborhood

From the outside, the white, vinyl-sided house at Davenport’s 513 Warren St. looks in good shape.

Inside, it’s a wreck.

In its gutted state, one can see major termite damage, roof and floors rotted by water, shoddy construction practices and joists charred by fire. An area on the second floor reeks of cat urine.

Even so, until the end of October, a tenant still was living in the four-unit apartment building.

Tenancy officially ended Nov. 1 when the nonprofit Project Renewal bought the inner-city property for $125,000 with the goal of renovating it for an expansion of its long-standing programs for neighborhood children, or tearing it down and building new.

At this point, a tear-down looks like the wisest use of donors' money, said Alex Cahill, board president of the nearly 50-year-old nonprofit.

Cahill and Ann Schwickerath, Project Renewal’s executive director, said the purchase price was worth it just to gain control of the building that has been a source of trouble — violence, suspected trafficking and drugs — for the 29 years that Schwickerath has lived across the street.

Every so often, the place would change hands or the police department would clean up a nuisance and she would hope for a turnaround. None ever lasted.

“It has been a revolving door of violence and trauma for the neighborhood,” Schwickerath said. “We never knew what we were going to get next. We were always looking over our shoulder. There were decent tenants, but they didn’t stay because of the others.”

A postal carrier once opened the building’s front door to find someone using the entrance as a toilet, she said.

The last straw was a shooting on Mother’s Day afternoon in 2020 that left bullet holes in the porch of the Project Renewal house across the street, she said.

She and the nonprofit’s 11-member board began working on a strategic plan that eventually included a $1.2 million fundraising campaign to buy the building as well as to update the two other buildings Project Renewal owns and operates for its after-school and summer programs and for staff housing.

“Some people say that’s a lot of money, especially for a neighborhood that doesn’t see that kind of investment,” Schwickerath said.

But she has a ready answer.

In addition to the 65 children from kindergarten through 12th grade that Project Renewal serves, the nonprofit provides a stabilizing presence in the neighborhood, it advocates for neighbors who might be afraid to speak up, and each "graduate" who becomes a solid citizen with jobs ranging from teacher to factory worker is a win for the future.

In the area of advocacy, Schwickerarth points to the organization’s opposition to a recent proposal to build a large juvenile-detention facility directly south of the Project Renewal campus.

“The ripple effect in the neighborhood — (Project Renewal) touches way more lives than just the kids,” she said.

Change is happening

The desired stabilizing effect already is apparent with the apartment purchase.

“It’s like a light switched overnight. The traffic changed,” Schwickerath said, referring to the people and cars passing by. “I wasn’t expecting this. I wasn’t prepared for the major change that has already happened in the environment around us.”

So far, about $505,000 — or 42% of the goal — has been raised for the fundraising campaign, jump-started by a $120,000 challenge grant by Duncan J. Cameron, Bettendorf, former owner of Vanguard Distributing Corp.; John Anderson, CEO of Quad-City Bank & Trust; and Jim and Michelle-Solis Russell, owners of Russell.

Other contributions include pledges from board members, $200,000 from the Bechtel Trusts; $45,000 each from the Regional Development and Scott County Regional authorities (the nonprofit entities that hold the gaming licenses for Rhythm City and the Isle, respectively), $12,500 from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation and $10,000 from Project Renewal’s own reserve.

The goal may have to be increased, depending on how much the “problem property” ends up costing.

Cahill hopes a new building can be constructed, if that is what the board decides, by the end of this year. Russell did the interior demo work and is working with Project Renewal to rebuild or, more likely, tear down and construct anew.

Either way, the property will add a third building to the Project Renewal campus that consists of a brick house with offices and apartments for two staff members; the “Treat House” where programs are offered and a park that is used for programs in the summer.

The third building will provide space for musical, culinary and visual-arts programs and indoor exercise, such as dance and yoga that can’t be squeezed into the Treat House. The upstairs will house two apartments, one for a third full-time staff member the organization hopes to hire and the other for a summer employee, typically a college student.

Other monies will be used to upgrade the plumbing and electrical systems in the brick house, Project Renewal’s original home, and the Treat House, which it bought in 2002 when it outgrew its original space. In addition, walls will be reconfigured in the Treat House to enlarge the tiny kitchen and improve traffic flow.

The reason Project Renewal provides apartments on site is to continue the vision of its founder, a Catholic sister, who wanted staff to “have the perspective of neighbors.”