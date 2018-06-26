Rains north of the Quad-Cities has pushed the predicted crest of the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island to 17 feet some time on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
That crest number may change today or Thursday as the rain that fell Tuesday across the region gets into the river system. Just how much rain fell is hard to tell since the storms were widely scattered.
Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service in Davenport said that the small storms that popped up in the afternoon and early evening Tuesday were so scattered that 50-60 percent of the region got enough rain to wet the pavement, while about 30 percent received 1-2 inches of rainfall.
For instance, central Clinton County received up to 2 inches of rain. Over the next couple of days, that water will flow into the river system.
The rain, he said, “was significant in some spots, but zero in other spots.”
Ervin said there is high confidence that the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 will get over 16 feet and remain between 16 and 17 feet. Flood stage there is 15 feet.
The Mississippi River at Rock Island stood at 14.54 feet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Rock River at Moline crested Sunday at 13.7 feet and has begun to fall. However, rains and more flash flooding in the Rockford area will keep the Rock above its 12-foot flood stage at Moline at least through Monday.
“All it means is that anyone who needs to do some cleanup work after the Rock River falls will have to wait another week,” Ervin said.
The Rock River is expected to fall below flood stage at Moline on Tuesday.
Another round of hot and humid weather, with heat indices ranging between 100 and 110 degrees, is in the offing for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and possibly for Sunday, too, Ervin said.
“If you’ve got outdoor recreations or outside chores, you need to be drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the cool,” Ervin said.
High temperatures will fall back into the middle 80s and overnight lows into the middle 60s early next week.