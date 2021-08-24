ProjectNOW has $1 million available for renters and landlords in Rock Island County facing eviction

Under a local court rule approved in February by the Illinois Supreme Court, any landlord who files an eviction order in Rock Island County must be notified of the eviction diversion program and is required to do mediation between themselves and the tenant before a trial is set.

But ProjectNOW is hoping tenants and landlords will take advantage of its resources available to settle payments even before mediation. With $1 million made up of different pools of funds with different requirements, both landlords and renters are encouraged to see what money they can qualify for.

“What we have is several streams that come together to make a very large tributary of opportunity,” Ford said.

Since the pandemic began, Ford said the program has doled out $740,000. The program does have its limitations, Ford said. They can't assist landlords whose renters have abandoned the property, for example.

Ford said, however, that there are likely people who don't know about aid available or haven't sought it out yet.