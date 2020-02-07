Prolific Tony-winning playwright to be in Quad-Cities Feb. 12-13

"To bring it back to life was incredibly exciting to me," Hwang said. "The show is done more now. Part of why ‘Flower Drum Song' stopped being done, because some of its cliches and stereotypes felt creaky or offensive.

“The idea of trying to take that musical, and shift the lens — instead of a tourist idea of Chinatown, to a more insider view of Chinatown. I feel I was being faithful to the intention of the author, and bringing it into a way that worked for audiences then and today.”

“The thing that makes you unique, makes you strange, weird, that’s your superpower as an artist, the story you can tell that nobody else can tell,” Hwang said. “That’s the thing that makes you unique, stand out in the marketplace.”

“I have done this for a long time, and ones that are most meaningful, that have the greatest impact, have been the most personal,” he said. “I would like to think they’re all personal to some extent, especially the plays, but also movies and television. They all aren’t my stories, but I find the part of me that connects to them emotionally.”