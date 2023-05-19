Some travel hours for their prom bling, while others buy with the click of a button.

Some prefer to coordinate plans months in advance, while others throw together a last-minute memory.

United Township junior Kaylani Phiathep is making her prom debut with three friends on Saturday.

They’ll take pictures together in downtown Davenport beforehand, color-coordinating with black dresses, Phiathep said, and plan to hit up a taco shop afterward.

“I think prom is more interesting when you plan to go last minute,” she said with a laugh, noting how she was dress-less 11 days before prom. “I think it’s just the anticipation, like ‘How can I pull this off?’ ”

Phiathep realizes the philosophy doesn’t apply to everyone, though.

“One of my friends got her dress back in December,” she said in early May. “Others still haven’t gotten their dresses, and others got theirs a month ago."

Rockridge senior Payton Brown falls into the "months in advance" category, having bought her dress in January.

“I’m most excited to end my senior year with all of my friends and create memories that will last a lifetime,” she said before her final prom, which took place on April 29.

On the Iowa side of the Quad-Cites, Davenport North seniors Landen Freeman and Ka’Lanna Phillips made plans to go together months ago, a strategy for their prom-court campaign.

“We’re in a library group and sit together. I was like, ‘Hey, would you vote for me if I ran for prom?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, would you vote for me?’ ” Phillips said. “So I was like, 'Why don’t we just go together?' ”

To promote their campaign — since Davenport schools prohibit methods such as flyers or announcements — the two wore matching-themed outfits on Fridays and posted to their Snapchat stories.

“We didn’t win king and queen, but it was still very fun,” Freeman said. “I think prom would be a lot more fun with campaigning.”

“I think it would build up the spirit for prom,” Phillips added. “You would see people competing to get votes. It would be so cool.”

Styling, shopping and spending

When visiting family in Columbia, Missouri, earlier this year, Brown scheduled another stop — Breeze Boutique, to purchase her prom dress.

A rural Taylor Ridge resident, Brown must travel about 20 minutes to shop for school dances.

“It definitely changes the strategy in which we shop, because you need to plan for the distance of the next shop if you don’t find the perfect dress in the Moline/Rock Island area,” she said.

This was part of the reason she decided to outsource a dress more than four hours away.

“I had seen Instagram posts about the boutique,” Brown said. “We decided to make a stop and see if we could find a dress perfect for me. I had seen some dress ideas online but wanted to try them on in person to find the perfect fit.”

On the other hand, Phiathep, who lives in Moline, said she shopped locally but decided to buy a dress online. She aims to go for a “unique” aesthetic when it comes to school dances.

“I want my look to stand out from others,” she said. “I don’t want to go to prom and see my dress in the corner.”

She’ll do her nails a week before the dance, get her lashes done a few days later and will have a friend do her hair and day-of makeup.

When it comes to style, both Brown and Phiathep prefer form-fitting, mermaid-styled dresses, the latter also favoring sparkles.

“I wanted a bold color and to find a dress that stood out,” Brown said.

Phillips also described herself as a “sparkle kind of gal.”

“I think I look good in shimmers,” she said. “If I were to do a solid color, I’d have to have sparkly accessories.”

Phillips initially planned to recycle a never-worn dress she bought for a Quinceañera years ago but had to buy another last-minute from David’s Bridal because of a two-week backlog at the dry cleaners.

Last year, though, she went prom shopping at the mall with friends.

“We made it a little fashion show. We’d just try on different styles that we thought were cute after seeing which colors looked good on us,” Phillips said.

Her date admits he’s not adept at shopping for dances.

“Usually, I'll just ask a couple of my guy friends, who have better taste in dress, and I just go to wherever has suits,” Freeman said. “I go for a standard formal look, but I always try to do something a little different.”

Case in point: He planned to sport a mustard-yellow suit before finding a date to match colors with. (This choice garnered an “Ew!” from Phillips during the interview).

“It would look really weird. That’s why I wanted to do it,” Freeman said with a laugh.

Phillips said her prom budget typically went toward her dress, as she’ll do her own hair and makeup, and her funds determine how long in advance she plans for prom.

Prom Budgets Ka'Lanna Phillips and Landen Freeman, Davenport North seniors: "We had a $400 budget for my first homecoming, and then I was like, 'I don't need all of this,'" Phillips said. "So my max would be $200 to $250 dollars (for the dress)." Freeman, her date, said he'd never had a "max" budget for dances before, as he'd usually re-wear pieces of formal attire from his orchestra season. "This year, though, I'd probably say $200 to $300, but I've already gotten most of it anyways," he said. "I guess us guys kind of have it easier when it comes to formal dress." Kaylani Phiathep, United Township junior: Phiathep said she's only willing to spend around $200 for prom dresses. "On online clothing apps, you can find dresses in the $60-range that look like the ones for $700." While she gets hair and makeup done for free, Phiathep spent $80 on lash extensions. Payton Brown, Rockridge senior: "My parents and I never really set a budget for prom," she said. "I bought my dress and will be paying for flowers, but I will do my own makeup and I have a teammate that is styling my hair." Her dress totaled $800, and the flowers cost $50.

The culture: Promposals, social media and the dance

While it’s become a norm for students to ask their dates to prom in grandiose ways — often with surprise public announcements or artistic poster-making — Rockridge's Brown sees a shift in the culture.

For example, a friend asked her via text.

“I think the culture of prom has changed drastically over the past couple of years," Brown said. "I think it has become more light energy and gives students something to look forward to."

For his "promposal," Davenport North's Freeman wrote, “Prom?” on the lid of an Atomic energy drink and included some chocolate.

“There are definitely still people doing extravagant promposals. I, personally, am not in those social circles, so I don’t see those as much,” he said. “I know for a fact there are people who do it ‘traditionally,’ where the guy does something to ask the girl. But I know of several where the girl asked the guy. Or, we'll have several non-heterosexual couples — so I think the traditional idea doesn’t exist to the same degree. It’s progressed into something a little different.”

Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center in Rock Island held a “Queer Prom” in early April, open to all area students grades nine through 12.

Phillips, also of Davenport North, agreed that prom culture has shifted in recent years.

“A lot of friends are 'prom-posing' to each other, which I feel like should be encouraged more,” she said. “A lot of people are going to prom by themselves or are not going because they don’t have anyone who asked them.”

Asking a friend to prom takes a lot of pressure off both parties, Phillips said. She thinks the frequency of students posting their promposals on social media has changed, too.

“A lot of people don’t like it public, so more of them have been private,” she said.

Along with the sometimes-elaborate promposals, some students extend the effort to the dance itself, arriving in expensive, custom-made attire, making reservations at fancy restaurants, renting a limousine, etc.

Phillips said a friend wore a $1,500 dress, for example, and arranged to arrive in a carriage.

“I was like, ‘Period,’ because I could never do that,” she said. “I feel like, in other places outside of the Quad-Cities, prom is definitely a big thing, which I like, because I like seeing people go all out. I feel like there should be a little bit of appreciation for people who don’t go as above and beyond.”

Like Phillips, UT's Phiathep appreciates that others partake in prom extravagance.

“But not many people can afford that. People go in smaller groups or to regular food places, and I think that’s fine too," she said. "But I like the idea of getting, like, a nice car or taking your date or group to a nice place. I’d say some students do that at UT.”

During the big event, music and dance dictate the vibe.

“I think with larger schools, it would be a lot more energy and fun,” Brown said. “I feel like some people would feel more comfortable dancing and having fun if there were more people around.”

Though Rockridge is small, she and her group found ways to have fun, she said.

“I had some worries about how I wanted the night to go,” Brown said. “Sometimes I feel like all the girls are stressing about the perfect night, and it causes unnecessary anxiety.”

While at the dance, students often hang around the same groups they were with for photos or dinner — but not Freeman.

“I’ve always been a group hopper," he said. "I don’t stick with the same group of people the whole time."

North’s prom playlist is built from student recommendations, Freeman said, though it can be interesting to hear the clash of music tastes.

“At homecoming, it was, like, country music and then it popped to rap music,” Phillips said. “It was kind of a funny switch, seeing the energy shift. The only con is, if you don’t get your recommendation in, then it’s very hard to walk up and request a song.”

She also hops around groups but will mostly stick with core friends at after-prom events, which North held at the TBK Bank Sports & Entertainment Complex this year.

“I meet a lot of people I don’t normally talk to (at the dance),” she said. “I’d be randomly dancing with them throughout the night, which I find super fun. We might not talk again, but it’s fun.”

With this year being his last prom, Freeman said, he also appreciated school-sponsored events that led up to the dance, such as dodgeball and movie screenings.

He’s also been practicing for the dance floor.

“I’ve been trying to work on some dance moves,” Freeman said, adding he mostly, "stood around" last year. “I’m pretty excited. It’s fun to let loose and look silly but have fun doing it.”

For her first prom, Phiathep said she’s looking forward to seeing how it compares to movie depictions and described herself as, "excited and antsy."

“There’s not anything I’m nervous about for prom. I’m mostly just curious. It’s going to be a majority of upperclassmen,” she said. “It’s kind of like us taking (reaching) that peak in high school.”

