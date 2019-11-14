{{featured_button_text}}
Propane

FILE: Paul Mattison, an employee of Gold Star FS Inc., Moline, carries the hose from his truck to this propane tank to fill at a home in rural Port Byron. 

 John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted a Regional Emergency Declaration to help keep homes warm, and dry wet grain.

Iowa and Illinois are two of seven states now under the disaster declaration, which permits the transportation of propane, natural gas and heating oil used for heating homes and businesses and drying wet grain.

Other states that are affected by the emergency declaration include: Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Demand is high and supplies are low due to delivery issues caused by early winter weather conditions and high moisture grain.

Those who use propane and fuel oil to heat their homes also are at risk in a shortage, particularly with the early onset of winter temperatures. 

