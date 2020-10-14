Property damaged in Tuesday night Rock Island shooting

Property was damaged during a Tuesday night shots fired in Rock Island.

Authorities responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of 9th Street in Rock Island at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. There were no known injuries from the incident as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and police located property damage from the shooting.

There are no suspects in the case.

Rock Island police continue to investigate the matter, and anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Rock Island authorities at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com .

