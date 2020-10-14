 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Property damaged in Tuesday night Rock Island shooting
topical alert top story

Property damaged in Tuesday night Rock Island shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
siren

Property was damaged during a Tuesday night shots fired in Rock Island.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities responded to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of 9th Street in Rock Island at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. There were no known injuries from the incident as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and police located property damage from the shooting.

There are no suspects in the case.

Rock Island police continue to investigate the matter, and anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Rock Island authorities at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com .

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News