Proposal in Bettendorf would create new intersection at Middle and Kimberly roads

A 26-home development southwest of Lincoln and Kimberly roads that has faced delays, neighbor pushback, and requested changes has been given the final stamp of approval by the Bettendorf City Council, and that could mean a new intersection at one of the Quad-City's busiest byways.
One option under consideration is to punch out Middle Road, which turns into Lincoln Road at a hairpin curve and intersects with Kimberly. City staff presented a rendering from a third-party traffic engineer assessing the feasibility of a new intersection to council members Monday night.
The suggestion stemmed from neighbor concerns about added traffic on Lincoln Road, the outlet to the subdivision neighbors told council members they were worried would generate backed up traffic with 26 new homes.
A new intersection at Middle Road and Kimberly Road wouldn’t change the subdivision’s exit — that would remain on Lincoln Road — but it would create a new intersection at Middle and Kimberly closer to neighboring residents that currently use Lincoln.
City Engineer Brent Morlok wrote in an email to the newspaper that the next step would be for city staff to present the idea to council with a more refined cost during the city’s fall budget work sessions for the upcoming year. From there, the council would make the decision on whether and when the intersection should be a priority.
“I would not anticipate it being included in the 2022 (Community Improvement Program) as that budget is pretty well set due to the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project and its large budget,” Morlok wrote. “There is also a pretty significant lead time right now on traffic signal poles and mast arms which would have an impact.”
The subdivision is on 5.49 acres, and the proposed plat consists of senior-targeted single-family, attached units, which the developer, Kevin Dolan, has said will likely be priced in the $400,000-range
Land alongside Kimberly Road is required to be bermed, landscaped, and have a sidewalk installed, according to documents provided to the city council. At-large council member Lisa Brown asked the developer, Dolan, whether he would plant trees to replace ones taken down from the currently wooded area of the proposed development.
“While we can't commit at this time to an exact number (of trees),” Dolan said, “beyond what is, of course, required for the landscaping buffer, we do intend to add additional landscaping trees included to be fleshed out at a later date.”
At the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, 1st Ward council member Jerry Sechser asked if a note could be made that the drainage pond would have a fountain, one of the requests by citizens.
The council passed the final plat of the renamed “Cottages at the Heights” with a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the same margin as when the council approved the preliminary plat.