Proposal would abolish Bettendorf park board, replace it with more representative advisory group

Each commissioner grosses $144.32 per meeting; if every commissioner attended every meeting — two per month — that would amount to a total payment of $17,317 annually.

At Tuesday's meeting, the council is expected to set a public hearing for Jan. 5 on the park board change, Ploehn said.

After a 30-day wait period, the first reading of an ordinance to change the structure would be Feb. 16, followed by second and third readings on March 2 and March 16, respectively, becoming effective on the 16th.

If the change is approved, current commissioners would be invited to join the advisory board, Ploehn said. If all commissioners join, then the advisory body would likely be expanded to allow for more diversity. The exact size of the advisory board has not been determined, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Current commissioners are Larry Makoben, chairperson; Don Wells, vice person; Steve Wilger; Tim Carroll; and Tom Dryg.

Wells, who has been on the board since 2008, said in an email that he understood the proposal was in the works for a long time, although he wasn't expecting it to come up now. As to whether the change would be for the better or worse, he said he couldn't say because he hasn't seen it in action — "it will be completely new to me."