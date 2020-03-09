Proposed Iowa bill would bar sales like that of Davenport's Lincoln School

The bill addresses the sale of public buildings and actions by school boards specifically: "The board shall sell real property to the highest responsive, responsible bidder unless the board, by at least a two-thirds vote, agrees to accept a different bidder for good cause."

The vote on Lincoln was 4 to 2, and one board member abstained. Under the new proposal, the board would have needed five votes to sell to the Third Missionary group.

"It still leaves it (selling property) at local control; just with a higher bar of two-thirds majority," Smith said.

The Davenport School Board also would have had to demonstrate "good cause" for declining to accept Dolan's offer of nearly 10 times the accepted bid. But the proposed law does not define "good cause," Smith said.

"That's something they (governmental bodies) have to answer to the citizens they represent — their taxpayers," the senator said.

Dolan, who was the subject of unexplained criticism by two board members who were contemplating the sale, said he was notified by a state lawmaker of the proposed bill.

"My first reaction was: It sure seemed illegal at the time, and now it looks like it's going to be illegal," Dolan said Monday.