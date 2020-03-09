Proposed Iowa bill would bar sales like that of Davenport's Lincoln School

The purpose of a proposal that is headed to the Iowa Senate is to prohibit a sale of public property from occurring the way the sale of Davenport's former Lincoln School did.
The measure, Senate File 2326, was a specific response to the sale of Lincoln by the Davenport School Board last year for $30,000 — even though a $290,000 offer also was on the table.
An affiliate of Davenport's Third Missionary Baptist Church, Together Making a Better Community, bought Lincoln School. Officers of the nonprofit group said they plan to use the sprawling property at 318 E. 7th St. for a community center. They did not tell the school board where the money will come from to pay the utility costs and other expenses on the 60,000-square-foot building.
Local builder and developer Dan Dolan offered $290,000 for Lincoln, saying his plan was to partner with a veterans' advocate to turn the school into veterans' housing.
State Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, last week said a new bill was written specifically to address lower-bid sales like the one at Lincoln. It has advanced out of the State Government Committee, of which Smith is chairman, and is on the Senate's calendar for debate, he said.
The bill addresses the sale of public buildings and actions by school boards specifically: "The board shall sell real property to the highest responsive, responsible bidder unless the board, by at least a two-thirds vote, agrees to accept a different bidder for good cause."
The vote on Lincoln was 4 to 2, and one board member abstained. Under the new proposal, the board would have needed five votes to sell to the Third Missionary group.
"It still leaves it (selling property) at local control; just with a higher bar of two-thirds majority," Smith said.
The Davenport School Board also would have had to demonstrate "good cause" for declining to accept Dolan's offer of nearly 10 times the accepted bid. But the proposed law does not define "good cause," Smith said.
"That's something they (governmental bodies) have to answer to the citizens they represent — their taxpayers," the senator said.
Dolan, who was the subject of unexplained criticism by two board members who were contemplating the sale, said he was notified by a state lawmaker of the proposed bill.
"My first reaction was: It sure seemed illegal at the time, and now it looks like it's going to be illegal," Dolan said Monday.
The low-offer sale of Lincoln was controversial for other reasons, including the fact that one board member who endorsed the sale to the Third Missionary Baptist Church group is employed by the church. Then-board President Ralph Johanson also speculated he might be in conflict, because he also was interested in buying Lincoln School.
Also, the sale price was questioned by the public because considerable taxpayer investment has been made in the building in recent years. The sale price amounted to a small fraction of the original asking price and included the building and grounds, attached parking and a separate parking lot west of the school, across Pershing Avenue.