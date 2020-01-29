ProPublica releases free database of 'credibly accused' priests, including 37 from Quad-Cities

How ProPublica assembled the database

ProPublica, according to its website, says the "Credibly Accused" publication is the only nationwide database of official disclosures

. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the religious leaders’ national membership organization, does not publicly release any centralized, countrywide collection of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual assault.

In the absence of any mandate or directive, 178 bishops, archbishops and religious community leaders across the U.S. have published individual lists of clergy members against whom credible allegations were made as of Jan. 20. Each diocese and religious order sets its own standard for determining the credibility of allegations.

Forty-one dioceses and eparchies covering more than 9 million Catholics in the United States still have not released lists, according to ProPbulica. This includes more than 1.5 million Catholics across Florida, as well as those in major metropolitan areas such as Fresno, California, and San Francisco.

Many dioceses cited a 2018 Pennsylvania grand jury report as the watershed moment that fueled the rush of disclosures in the past year. The 900-page report detailed abuse by more than 300 priests and described systematic cover-up by church leaders throughout the state. In the months after the report, more than 100 dioceses and religious orders released documents online naming credibly accused priests.

ProPublica reporters spent months collecting the lists as they were originally released by each diocese. They then made them searchable via a public database in order to provide victims of clerical abuse and members of the public a way to search across all of the released lists.