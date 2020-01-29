ProPublica releases free search database of 'credibly accused' priests, including 37 from Quad-Cities

ProPublica, an independent, nonprofit newsroom, has released “Credibly Accused,” a searchable database of U. S. Catholic clergy deemed “credibly accused” of sexual abuse or misconduct — including many from the Quad-Cities.
“The Catholic Church has not released a public list of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct or assault,” reads the introduction. “However, over the last year and a half, U. S. dioceses and religious orders serving most of the Catholics in the country have released lists of “credibly accused” abusers who have served in their ranks, using their own criteria for whom to include.”
The link for the database is https://projects.propublica.org/credibly-accused/.
In 2008, Davenport Diocese officials said the accused must meet one or more criteria to be “credibly accused.” The abuse must be more likely than not to have occurred, corroborated with other evidence or other sources and/or acknowledged or admitted to by the accused.
“With regard to deceased or incapacitated clergy, the evidence must be clear and convincing,” the diocese said. “This higher standard is used because the clergy is no longer alive to defend himself.”
DAVENPORT
A search for “Davenport” shows:
- Francis Bass, ordained in 1948. Reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Clinton, 1948-1957; St. Joseph, Davenport, 1950s; St. Anne, Welton, 1984-1992. Dead.
- Herman Bongers, ordained in 1939. Reported assignment history includes St. Paul, Davenport, 1943-1945. Dead.
- Dennis Brodeur, ordained in 1977. Reported assignment history includes St. Ambrose College, Davenport, 1980-1982. Dead.
- Bernard Brugman, ordained in 1943. Reported assignment history includes St. Joseph, Davenport, 1943-1946; St. Patrick, Charlotte, 1963-1965; Assumption, Charlotte, 1963-1965. Dead.
- Paul Deyo, ordained in 1976. His reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Clinton, 1976-1978; St. Mary, Davenport, 1988-1991. Status not reported.
- Thomas Feeney, ordained in 1937. His reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, 1953-1968; and St. Anthony, Davenport, 1968-1981. Dead.
- Thomas Hackett, ordained in 1943. Reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, 1943; and St. Joseph, DeWitt, 1943-1945. Dead.
- Joseph Hines, ordained in 1945. Reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, 1951-1961; St. Joseph, Columbus Junction, 1967-1970; St. Mary, Tipton, 1981-1989. Dead.
- James Janssen, ordained in 1948. Reported assignment history includes St. Irenaeus, Clinton, 1950-1953; St. Mary, Davenport, 1959-1961; St. Anthony, Davenport, 1979-1980; Ss. Philip & James, Grand Mound, 1980-1990. Dead.
- Raymond Kalter, ordained in 1930. Reported assignment history includes St. Alphonsus, Davenport, 1958-1962. Dead.
- James Lawrence, ordained in 1961. Reported assignment history includes St. Irenaeus, Clinton, 1973-1984; St. Mary, Davenport, 1987-1993; and St. Joseph, Davenport, 1987-1995. Dead.
- James Leu, ordained in 1971. Reported assignment history includes Holy Family, Davenport, 1971-1977; and Our Lady of Victory, Davenport, 1978-1985. Dead.
- Frank Martinez, ordained in 1982. His reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, 1982-1984; and Sacred Heart, Lost Nation, 1984-1985; St. Peter, Buffalo, 1985-1986.
- Gerald Stouvenel, ordained in 1972. His reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport, 1972-1975; and Church of the Visitation, Camanche, 1991-1994.
- Alphonse Wagner, ordained in 1944. On sick leave and given permission to serve in the Diocese of Davenport 1966-1974. Dead.
- Harold Walsh, ordained in 1960. His reported assignment history includes Davenport, 1963-1965. Assignment not listed.
- Richard Welsh, ordained in 1952. Reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Davenport, 1955-1959; St. Anthony, Davenport, 1959-1966; St. Joseph, Columbus Junction, 1970; and St. Peter, Buffalo, 1970-1971. Dead.
- A non-clergy maintenance worker “not positively identified,” whose reported assignment history is St. Anthony School, Davenport, 1954.
BETTENDORF
A search for “Bettendorf” shows:
- Sylvester Conrad, ordained in 1952. His reported assignment history includes Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf, 1958-1967. Dead.
- Walter Phipps, no ordination date, whose reported assignment history includes Our Lady of Lourdes School, Bettendorf, in the early 1970s. Dead.
- Richard Poster, ordained in 1992. His reported assignment history includes St. John Vianney, Bettendorf, 1996; and Sacred Heart, Oxford Junction; 1996-2001; and Sacred Heart, Lost Nation, 1996-2001. Status not reported.
- William Wiebler, ordained in 1955. His reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Clinton, 1964-1967; and Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf, 1971-1980. Dead.
MOLINE
A search for “Moline” shows:
- Robert O. Barnett, ordained in 1933. Reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Moline; St. Mary, East Moline; Huber Memorial Home, Rock Island. Dates not listed. Dead.
- Edward Bush, ordained in 1957. Reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart, Moline, and St. Patrick, Colona. Dates not listed. Dead.
- Terry Cassidy, ordained in 1984. Reported assignment history includes Christ the King, Moline; St. Anthony, Moline. Dates not listed.
- Francis Engels, ordained in 1962. Reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Moline; St. John, Woodhull. Dates not listed.
- Norman Goodman, ordained in 1960. Reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart, Moline. Dates not listed. Dead.
- William Iserman, ordained in 1956. Reported assignment history includes Holy Trinity, Moline. Dates not listed. Dead.
- Duane Leclercq, ordained in 1964. Reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Moline; St. John, Clinton. Dates not listed.
- John Onderko, ordained in 1962. Reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Moline. Dates not listed.
- Jerome Pilon, ordained in 1989. Reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Moline. Dates not listed.
- Richard Slavish, ordained in 1959. Reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart, Moline; East Moline State Hospital. Dates not listed. Dead.
- William J. Spine, ordained in 1960. Reported assignment history includes the Peter Claver Community, assisting at St. Mary’s Parish in Moline, Rock Island, 1983-1986.
ROCK ISLAND
A search for “Rock Island” shows:
Louis Condon, ordained in 1948. Reported assignment history includes St. Mary, Moline; Sacred Heart, Rock Island. Dates not listed. Dead.
Robert Creager, ordained in 1954. Reported assignment history includes Sacred Heart, Moline; U. S. Armed Forces, St. Malachy, Geneseo; St. John the Baptist, Clinton. Dates not listed. Dead.
William Harbert, ordained in 1962. Reported assignment history includes St. Joseph, Rock Island; Christ the King, Moline. Dates not listed. Dead.
Eugene Kane, ordained in 1954. St. Pius X, Rock Island. Dates not listed. Dead.
MUSCATINE
A search for “Muscatine” shows:
Eugene Smith, ordained in 1958. Reported assignment history includes Ss. Mary & Matthias, Muscatine, 1958-1959; and St. Mary, Clinton, 1959.