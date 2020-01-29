ProPublica releases free search database of 'credibly accused' priests, including 37 from Quad-Cities

ProPublica, an independent, nonprofit newsroom, has released “Credibly Accused,” a searchable database of U. S. Catholic clergy deemed “credibly accused” of sexual abuse or misconduct — including many from the Quad-Cities.

“The Catholic Church has not released a public list of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct or assault,” reads the introduction. “However, over the last year and a half, U. S. dioceses and religious orders serving most of the Catholics in the country have released lists of “credibly accused” abusers who have served in their ranks, using their own criteria for whom to include.”

The link for the database is https://projects.propublica.org/credibly-accused/.

In 2008, Davenport Diocese officials said the accused must meet one or more criteria to be “credibly accused.” The abuse must be more likely than not to have occurred, corroborated with other evidence or other sources and/or acknowledged or admitted to by the accused.

“With regard to deceased or incapacitated clergy, the evidence must be clear and convincing,” the diocese said. “This higher standard is used because the clergy is no longer alive to defend himself.”