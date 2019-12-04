Protest planned Sunday morning at Bettendorf church that held controversial immigration forum

The protest was set off by an immigration forum, put on by the Scott County Teenage Republicans, that was held at the Bettendorf church Monday night. After several speeches from “angel parents,” or men and women whose children were killed by immigrants who were in the country illegally, far-right activist Nick Fuentes spoke about the “drastic consequences” of demographic change in America. Fuentes condemned immigration from non-white, non-European countries and said America needs to establish a “monoculture.”

Event organizers declined to say who had invited Fuentes and why he was given roughly 20 minutes to speak. Fuentes, who appeared at the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, also answered audience questions. No one pushed back against his remarks or disavowed him at the time.

However, the day after the forum, several attendees condemned Fuentes and his views, including Bobby Schilling and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, both of whom spoke before Fuentes and are running for Iowa's second congressional district.