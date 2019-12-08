Protesters call for 'Love, not hate!' outside Bettendorf church Sunday morning

"Christians should take extreme comfort in knowing that Jesus was awesome at protesting," she said, drawing applause and cheers from 50 people in the field just before the marchers took off. Other protestors joined in soon after.

"A loveless faith is nothing but an empty religious exercise," Gilbraith said.

"We are giving the sermon today: Love is standing with your brothers and sisters no matter what color they are," she continued. "This is a lesson in community. This is a lesson in acceptance."

"Stand up when the lives of black and brown people are being threatened. Stand up when there is racism in schools. Stand up when there is racism at work," Gilbraith said. "Either be a church and stand up, or be a building and stand down."

Jack Termuhlen, a graduate student at Western Illinois University, is from East Moline. His sign said, "Amo a mi familia Latina."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I know a lot of people in the Latin community," he said before the march began. "I feel like a lot of rhetoric today is being used against the Hispanic community as a whole."