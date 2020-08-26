Protesters demand vote on police reforms, call member racist at tense Davenport Council meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting featured a surprise protest from individuals demanding council members vote on police reform proposals.

Roughly 20 people wearing Black Lives Matter and "Radical" T-shirts staged a sit-in in front of the City Council dais and accused an alderman of being a white supremacist during the public comment portion of the meeting.

The group chanted "call a vote" several times as speakers chided city officials for not taking action to quickly implement proposals to address police brutality and racial disparities in traffic stops and arrests.

"We have the police policing the police. That's not going to get us anywhere," said Davenport resident and Davenport Citizens Advisory Panel member Amber Bordolo, 35. "I'm all about supporting our police. However, I want our police to protect and serve all, not protect and serve some and see others as a threat."

Davenport's Civil Rights Commission met this week to discuss an eight-point outline for police reform. The meeting ended without the seven-member commission voting on the exact recommendations to make to the Davenport City Council and included discussion on issues of police funding, the availability of housing, police officers in public schools and issues like drug addiction and sex work leading to criminalization.