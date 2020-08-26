Protesters demand vote on police reforms, call member racist at tense Davenport Council meeting

Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting featured a surprise protest from individuals demanding council members vote on police reform proposals.
Roughly 20 people wearing Black Lives Matter and "Radical" T-shirts staged a sit-in in front of the City Council dais and accused an alderman of being a white supremacist during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The group chanted "call a vote" several times as speakers chided city officials for not taking action to quickly implement proposals to address police brutality and racial disparities in traffic stops and arrests.
"We have the police policing the police. That's not going to get us anywhere," said Davenport resident and Davenport Citizens Advisory Panel member Amber Bordolo, 35. "I'm all about supporting our police. However, I want our police to protect and serve all, not protect and serve some and see others as a threat."
Davenport's Civil Rights Commission met this week to discuss an eight-point outline for police reform. The meeting ended without the seven-member commission voting on the exact recommendations to make to the Davenport City Council and included discussion on issues of police funding, the availability of housing, police officers in public schools and issues like drug addiction and sex work leading to criminalization.
It is not known when the commission will meet to make its final report to the city council.
"Let's get ahead of this thing and address some of these issue so we don't make national headlines," Davenport Alderman Patrick Peacock, 7th Ward, said after Wednesday's meeting. "But you have to be careful when you talk about defund the police, which I'm not in favor of. But, we need to do something to ... address friction points" between police and minority groups.
Davenport Ald. Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, too, said council should place the issue of police funding and reforms on its agenda.
Ambrose was targeted by the group during the meeting, with individuals accusing him of supporting white supremacy and asking he be censured by his council colleagues for attending a rally over the weekend protesters argue was organized by a man they allege supports white supremacy.
Ambrose attended a "patriot rally" Saturday in Davenport with signs supporting police and President Donald Trump.
The rally was billed as an American Patriot 2A March supporting the Second Amendment, or gun rights.
Protesters, however, alleged social media posts by a rally organizer show him with a swastika tattoo and engaging in race-baiting and espousing racist and bigoted views.
A council member who "attend a rally, again, organized by a member who publicly had a swastika tattoo, cannot possibly have the responsibility to ensure ethical standards, or have full confidence in the integrity of government," Davenport resident Cassandra Erwin, 34, said at the meeting.
"I don't know what they're talking about," Ambrose told the Times after the meeting. "I attended a rally to support the police department and the Second Amendment. ... People have free speech and the right to bear arms."
Ambrose added as city officials begin to discuss the city budget next month, "this is a perfect opportunity to put (police funding) on the agenda and have an open and honest discussion on it."
Peacock, the lone Black member of council, declined to comment on the racist accusations leveled against Ambrose.
