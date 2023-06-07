Lisa Brooks grabbed a microphone and shouted so all of downtown Davenport could hear her voice.

"Charge them with murder," she yelled over and over.

The roughly 70 people who joined her Wednesday outside City Hall chanted the same words back to Brooks, who was rescued from the The Davenport one day after its partial collapse on May 28.

Three men died when a large portion of the building slid into a rubble pile. A woman was rescued from the wreckage early on May 29, after one of her legs was amputated.

Brooks and the other protesters assembled at the corner of Harrison and 4th streets 90 minutes before the 5:30 p.m. start of the city council meeting.

The protesters were loud, but peaceful. They held signs and faced Harrison streets, calling to passing motorists. A number of those who lined the block said they wanted Davenport Mayor Mike Matson to resign. Others said they wanted to make sure building owner Andrew Wold was "held accountable for the deaths of three people."

'I want my kids to know right from wrong'

Briana Atwater brought a few bottles of water, a big glass of ice and two children to Wednesday's protest.

Her 7-year-old son Kenji and 5-year-old daughter Kalaiyah held up the palms of their hands, which had been painted red to protest the deaths at the building.

"I want my kids to know right from wrong," Atwater said. "I want them to know that there is corruption in this world and they have to stand up to it."

Atwater works at The Current hotel was just getting off her shift on May 28 when she heard the sound of the apartment building falling.

"There was a rumble, and then all the lights flickered," she said. "When I was driving home, I saw it. It was a terrible sight."

Like Atwater, Christina Castaneda brought family to the protest. Her 8-year-old daughter, Mia, and 3-year-old daughter, Luna, were joined by their 21-year-old cousin, Aiyana Cardona.

"The kids had questions and they see the building every day," Castaneda said. "I would like my children to be leaders some day, true leaders. I want to teach them that every person deserves justice."

'People need representation'

Tiffany Goetz had many reasons to be in front of the courthouse earlier in the day as civil rights attorneys Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group and Steven A. Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge held a press conference to announce they were representing Quanishia “Peach” Berry and Lexus Berry.

Quanisha Berry was the person who had to have a leg removed.

Using social media and by being on the scene on May 28 and 29, Goetz estimates that she put up to 40 residents of The Davenport in contact with attorneys from outside Davenport and Scott County.

"Once I saw what was happening, I knew that people were going to need lots of help - including legal help. People need representation," Goetz said.

Goetz didn't want to say which residents she helped, but she's made it a point to spend time in front of City Hall to see if people need anything.

"I feel that the attorneys in and around Quad-Cities will have conflicts of interests," she said. "And, honestly, I just think it is best for people to look at attorneys who do not have local connections or interests."

'I don't have anywhere to go'

Lisa Brooks showed up in front of City Hall hours before the start of Wednesday's protests.

For a few moments she screamed at the partially collapsed six-story apartment building where she lived. She was rescued from the building Monday, May 29.

"This should have never happened," Brooks screamed. "This didn't have to happen. If people did their job, if people listened to us, people could have left that building before it fell down."

Brooks talked for a long time about smelling a strong odor of gas in The Davenport in days before its partial collapse. She tried to describe another odor and settled on "an acid smell."

Banks said she lost "everything" because she can't return to the building.

"My ID is gone. My Social Security card is gone. Everything I had is gone," she said. "I don't know where to go.

"I don't have anywhere to go."

Brooks said she does not have a place to stay.

"I'm on the streets, for now," she said. "Except for last night."

Brooks was booked into the Scott County Jail at 6:24 p.m. on misdemeanor traffic charges. She was in custody for 16 hours and 32 minutes.

"It was the best night of sleep I've had since that damn building fell down," she said. "It was quiet, and I felt safe."