Protesters rally in Q-C against Middle East attacks

Protesters lined the sidewalk outside Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos's Rock Island office on Saturday to advocate for an end to war in the Middle East in the wake of the killing of Iranian Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani, a general in the Iranian Revolutionary Corps, was killed Jan. 3 in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq, escalating tensions between the two nations and raising expectations Iran would retaliate.

A.J. Reed is a director of the People Organizing to Win and Engage for Reform. He said locals joined in the protest as part of a nationwide "Day of Action."

"Even though the United States has attacked Iraq as well as Iran under Trump's administration, this is also not unique," the group said. "It's just one more thing the Middle East and the Islamic world is dealing with under the U.S. occupation over there."

The protesters wanted Bustos to avoid allowing the airstrike to lead the U.S. into another Middle East entanglement. "She should be listening to us because this is far too long, this is almost 30 years that we've been in the Middle East," Reed said.

Brian Wingert and Laura Rodriguez, who also helped organize the protest, worry another war is imminent. "We know what these kids are about to go through, and it's for nothing," Wingert said.