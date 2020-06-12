Protesters: Reforms start with police, but need to extend to education, housing, food assistance and employment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aushika Prakash defied her parents Friday.

The 15-year-old Bettendorf resident was riding her bicycle through Crow Creek Park when she heard the megaphone-enhanced voice of Micah Bernas leading roughly 100 people in the chant “Black Lives Matter.” Prakash stopped and listened to what organizers dubbed the “Call Them Out Rally,” Bettendorf’s first organized protest in the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

“I wanted to go to the other protests in the Quad-Cities, but my parents wouldn’t let me go because of COVID-19,” said Prakash, who wore a mask and stayed well away from any other person.

“I feel strongly that this is a chance — a chance for people to see real change,” Prakash continued. “I am happy to see so many young people involved and so many different people involved. I know there are petitions and there are real demands for change. I think this is more than just people getting together to express anger. I think people know this a chance for change.”

One of the protesters who attended Friday’s rally in Bettendorf seeking sweeping change was Rock Island resident Isabel Watts. The 23-year-old carried a petition demanding local governments increase funding for education, social services, health care and housing.