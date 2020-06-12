Protesters: Reforms start with police, but need to extend to education, housing, food assistance and employment

Aushika Prakash defied her parents Friday.
The 15-year-old Bettendorf resident was riding her bicycle through Crow Creek Park when she heard the megaphone-enhanced voice of Micah Bernas leading roughly 100 people in the chant “Black Lives Matter.” Prakash stopped and listened to what organizers dubbed the “Call Them Out Rally,” Bettendorf’s first organized protest in the wake of George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
“I wanted to go to the other protests in the Quad-Cities, but my parents wouldn’t let me go because of COVID-19,” said Prakash, who wore a mask and stayed well away from any other person.
“I feel strongly that this is a chance — a chance for people to see real change,” Prakash continued. “I am happy to see so many young people involved and so many different people involved. I know there are petitions and there are real demands for change. I think this is more than just people getting together to express anger. I think people know this a chance for change.”
One of the protesters who attended Friday’s rally in Bettendorf seeking sweeping change was Rock Island resident Isabel Watts. The 23-year-old carried a petition demanding local governments increase funding for education, social services, health care and housing.
“Less funding for things like police departments – that’s how you increase funding for everything else,” Watts explained before the start of the rally. “The other aspect of my petition concern the need of social institutions to be more transparent — and to have more thorough, regular, and required diversity training by real professionals and qualified academics.
“And yes, we are talking about the police. We can start with the real diversity training right there.”
She was circulating her petition just hours after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a package of law enforcement reforms that include a ban on the use of choke holds with some exceptions, required de-escalation and bias training, a ban on hiring officers who have been fired for misconduct or using excessive force, and clearance for the state attorney general to investigate cases when an officer’s actions resulted in an individual’s death. The bill went through Iowa's House and Senate in astonishing speed, witt legislation announced late Thursday afternoon, and unanimously approved in the Iowa House and Senate Thursday night.
Watts stressed the need for each city in the Quad-Cities to push to make police forces more accountable — and to not stop at the police.
“Police are one part of a system,” Watts said. “I think young people are waking up to the fact that what we see with police, we see in education, housing, food assistance, employment.
“We have a system that exploits people, and leaves people out. The police enforce and protect that system. People of color are left out of too much and it is time to make a system that is more just.”
Joe Rodriguez was one of the rally speakers. Through the megaphone he expanded on the idea of systemic change and shocked a few rally-goers with an explicitly democratic-socialist message.
Rodriguez spoke of worker’s rights and black lives being intertwined and pledged the ongoing support of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. He called for the defunding of the police and increased funding in social programs aimed at helping people. He also called for universal health care and education.
Rodriguez said he did not “hijack” the event.
“I was asked to be here by the organizers and I was invited to speak,” he said. “As socialists, we are dedicated to combating racism. Racism is just a huge part of capitalism. Racism allows a kind of exploitation. It’s just wrong.”
Bri Williams, one of the rally organizers spoke during the event.
The 20-year-old relayed her personal experiences with racism and called on people to “deal with subjects that are uncomfortable.”
A Black Lives Matter March will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. It will be the eighth protest for racial justice in the Quad-Cities area since May 31.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.