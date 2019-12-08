Protestors call for 'Love, not hate!' outside Bettendorf church Sunday morning

Protestors who objected to the speech by a far-right activist last week at a Bettendorf church gathered Sunday morning near the church, carrying signs and shouting, "Love, not hate!"

As early as 8 a.m., protestors were in the Pleasant View Elementary School field and parking area, while police and deputies stood outside the Pleasant View Baptist Church, along with those there to attend worship services.

"I came to support you, brother," said a man who pulled into the church lot. Reporters and protestors were asked not to park in the church lot but in the school area.

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes spoke Dec. 2 at the Pleasant View Baptist Church during a gathering billed as an immigration forum that was organized by the Scott County Teenage Republicans.

Fuentes, who marched in the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., called for development of a “monoculture” in the United States and spoke out against diversity in his Bettendorf remarks.