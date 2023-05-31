Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Justice Jacobs stood on a stool for 20 minutes before the cameras rolled.

The partial collapse of The Davenport is big news, especially after the city's announcement to start demolition Tuesday was met with hundreds of loud and angry protesters.

The intersection of 4th and Harrison streets was quiet Wednesday morning. The media — an assortment of cameramen, well-dressed on-air personalities, and tired-looking producers — outnumbered the citizens who kept a now-silent vigil over the building.

Jacobs was waiting to do her "fourth or fifth" interview. The stand-up Wednesday morning was with News Nation's Midwest crew out of Chicago.

The 28-year-old Jacobs is one at least 53 people who lived in the six-story apartment building at 324 Main St. known as The Davenport. She paid $950 a month for a one-bedroom apartment she shared with Zenon, her Black Lab mix.

She said she didn't make herself so available just to see herself on the nightly news.

"I'm lucky, in a way. I lived. I wasn't in the building at the time," Jacobs said. "My apartment wasn't in the collapse, but I've lost everything. I have my health, my dog was rescued, I have a place to stay for now, and I have a voice.

"I decided to use my voice and try to speak for all the tenants who lost everything, for the people who lived here and might not have a place to go. We have to speak out."

Finding an apartment is especially hard for Jacobs, who carries the stigma of a felony conviction for forgery.

"It was years ago," she said. "I served my time, and I've changed my life. I have my own business. It's hard to find a place to live when you have a felony. Really hard."

Jacobs moved into The Davenport in March. She had to beg and plead and cry to make her case. A visit with her grandmother finally convinced management to give her a chance.

That chance was not cheap. She paid $950 in rent, another $1,000 for a security deposit, and another $300 in pet fees so Zenon could live with her.

From the start, Jacobs said, "something was not right about the building."

"It was trashy," she said. "I mean there was trash in the halls. It was a mess. My car was broken into.

"I finally find a place to take me, I'm paying $950 a month, and it wasn't worth it. And then this happens."

Jacobs said she had just paid June's rent.

"I texted the landlord, and I've heard nothing back," she said. "I don't think anyone has heard a thing from anyone who had anything to do with that building. Nothing."

Jacobs said before Sunday she "never thought anything like this could happen."

"I'm doing OK most of the time," she said. "And then it can be something simple, like I need a Q-Tip, and then I'm just overwhelmed and I get upset. It's hard to understand that now I have nothing.

"And then I think about the people who didn't make it out. The people who are in there. It's just really hard, and you really don't know how to feel."