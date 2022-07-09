'Proud to be an American': Davenport holds first citizenship ceremony open to the public since pandemic

Leo Vu was one of about 30 new U.S. citizens to take an oath on Friday in Davenport in the first naturalization ceremony open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Vu, who immigrated with his parents to Iowa in 2008 from Vietnam as a child, was giddy. He’d started the application in 2019 to become a U.S. citizen during his first year of college. Normally, it takes 6-12 months to schedule an interview, Vu said, but pandemic closures delayed the entire process.

Friday was the first naturalization ceremony in two years in which new U.S. citizens could be celebrated with their families in the Davenport U.S. District Courthouse. During the pandemic, the ceremonies were done in small groups in the lobby, socially distanced and without family members or anyone from the public. Four ceremonies a year are conducted in Davenport, said Susan Lancaster with the federal Court Clerk's Office.

Thirty-six people were on the docket Friday to become U.S. citizens from 15 countries.

For a while, the pandemic meant a drop in the number of people who became new U.S. citizens. In fiscal 2020, 625,400 people became U.S. citizens, down more than 200,000 from the year before. More recent numbers aren't yet available.

On Friday, Vu made sure take pictures with everyone — his piano teacher, the mayor of Davenport and, of course, his parents, who hope to follow in Vu's footsteps to gain U.S. citizenship in a few years.

"I'm feeling very patriotic," Vu said after the ceremony. "And very proud to be an American because this process was earned."

Ask Vu what he's most excited for, and he'll tell you: voting.

And he'll get a chance to do that in just a few months in the upcoming November election. The Scott County Auditor's Office was on hand Friday to register the new U.S. citizens to vote.

He also won't have to renew a permanent residency status, can get a U.S. passport and can become a military officer — a path that piqued his interest after joining the Marine Corps Junior Reserves in high school.

Now, though, he's geared his schooling toward a career in medicine as a way to help people. He made his decision after a trip to an unlikely place — Walmart. While on a shopping trip, a mom asked anyone close by for help because her daughter had a gash on her finger. Vu happened to have a first-aid kit and "jumped right in to help."

Heading into his final year at St. Ambrose University this fall, Vu hopes to apply next for a physician’s assistant program.

Already, he works as a translator at Genesis, the network's only Vietnamese translator for Davenport and Bettendorf hospital locations, he said.

Pre-pandemic, he’d get called in a few times a week, sometimes working long hours to act as a bridge between patients and doctors. The most challenging part of the job, he said, is telling someone they have cancer or telling loved ones that the patient may not make it.

“Even though you're just translating what the doctor said, you can't just be robotic and be like, 'Oh, and you have cancer,' " Vu said. "You have to show that you're sympathizing with what they're going through. So you have to emotionally express and use body language.

In a way the doctor puts the responsibility on you to tell the patient they have cancer, and it can be tough to do that."

Vu came to the U.S., and to Iowa, at the age of 8 with his parents from Vietnam. His aunt had immigrated to Iowa in the 1990s, and his family wanted to be close to someone they knew. Without knowing much English, Vu started school at McKinley Elementary in Davenport.

“It was really tough. I was surrounding myself with a sea of other people three or four hundred students who did not speak my language, and that was a really anxious experience.”

In high school, he found a home with the Marine Corps JROTC.

"I got a lot of trouble at school, and I didn't know where I was going," Vu said. "I was lost. Thankfully, when I entered high school. I joined the United States Marine Corps junior reserves and that shaped me into a completely different person."

Next, Vu said, his parents hope to follow him and apply for citizenship themselves. Because they want to take the citizenship test in Vietnamese, waiving the English requirement means they must wait until they’re older than 55 and have lived in the U.S. for longer than 15 years.

"This country has provided me and my family with a lot of opportunities," Vu said. "And I wouldn't be where I am today without the support the United States has given."