Psychiatric hospital to open in Bettendorf

The inside features carpeted halls, beige walls and natural light coming in windows that are frosted to maintain privacy.

"We try to create a more homey feel," Groth said. "We don't want to paint the picture of an institution. We want people to feel relaxed (so that) they are more likely to open up to us."

The heart of the hospital is five self-contained units that will be occupied by patients according to age — children, adolescents, adults and senior adults.

Except for the senior adult unit that has some features specific to older people — higher beds, for example — the other units are flexible. They can be switched from child to adult, depending on demand. But while occupied, there is no cross-over. That is, the adults cannot see the children and the children can't see adults.

Similarly, lunch times in the cafeteria and recreational therapy times in the gym — the hospital has a gym for blowing off steam — are coordinated so there is no cross-over in those areas, either.

Kern said he cannot predict whether the Bettendorf hospital will have more adolescents, adults or senior adults.