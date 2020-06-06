Psychiatric hospital to open in Bettendorf

It's been five years since Memphis-based Strategic Behavioral Health announced its intent to build a psychiatric hospital in the Iowa Quad-Cities, and on June 17, the now-complete facility in Bettendorf will begin accepting patients.
When it does, it will offer the only senior adult, or geriatric, unit in the Quad-Cities. It will provide a new set of care and treatment options for people of all ages, including children. And it will be the only private, free-standing inpatient acute psychiatric hospital in Iowa.
Called Eagle View Behavioral Health, the $15 million campus is located at 770 Tanglefoot Lane, off Utica Ridge Road.
At the start, it will have a staff of 32, including a psychiatrist, and will open 10 of its 72 beds, CEO Douglas Kern said. The number of open beds — two per room — will increase with demand, as will staff, he said.
An open house for the public will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
Getting to this point was a long road, requiring approval from the Iowa State Health Facilities Council, approval that was vigorously opposed by the area's two largest hospitals, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity.
Representatives said they feared the for-profit company would "cherry pick" patients with the ability to pay, leaving them with people of little means, thereby crippling the existing system. They also argued that the community's real need was not more beds, but more coordinated and intense, community-based services available 24/7.
Others in the community welcomed the prospect of more mental-behavioral health services, and they still do.
"I support them 100 percent," Lori Elam, director of the five-country Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region, said of Eagle View. "There's so much need for mental health services. They offer more options for care.
"This is the first time we will have a totally psychiatric hospital in the area that isn't tied to a medical-surgical hospital," she said.
"It's an exciting time."
Elam has visited the company's hospitals in Colorado and Wisconsin, talking to hospital staff, families of patients and community stakeholders.
"I got the same message," she said. "They (Strategic Behavioral Health employees) take care of people and help them put their lives back together with compassion, care and dignity. They want to make that person happy again."
How does Eagle View work?
People with mental-behavioral health issues might be referred to Eagle View by doctors, the judicial system, schools or first-responders. As part of getting the hospital established, Amy Groth, director of business development, sent emails to about 1,000 referral contacts in the area, letting them know the hospital is opening and what its services will be.
Or, a person could come to the hospital on his or her own.
Someone with suicidal thoughts or severe depression, for example, can walk up to the front desk 24/7 and be seen by a staff member — a master's level nurse or therapist — for a free assessment and referral. People also can call or email.
"When they have that moment of courage, we want them here," Groth said.
The hospital has six assessment and referral rooms and there is a "command center" room with video screens showing what beds are available if a person is referred.
In addition to mental/behavioral health care for all ages, Eagle View offers substance abuse treatment for adults. And it offers three basic levels of care.
1. Acute inpatient program. Patients with the most severe problems are admitted as acute inpatients, meaning they are in the hospital 24 hours a day for as many days as their treatment requires. That could be months, but the national average is seven to 10 days, Kern said.
Units connected to a medical-surgical hospital typically see a three- to five-day stay, he said.
2. Partial hospitalization program. These patients are in the hospital six hours per day, five days per week, going home at night. Adolescents have a school component so they keep up with their homework.
3. Intensive outpatient program. These patients are in the hospital three hours per day, three to five days per week.
The hospital admits patients both voluntarily and involuntarily. It also accepts indigent patients, as well as those with insurance, and Illinois and Iowa Medicaid and Medicare.
"We don't turn patients away," Kern said.
A service Eagle View expects to stress is coordinated care; that is, to make sure that when a patient leaves, someone follows up with him or her in an advocacy role to make sure appointments are kept, that medication is taken, that there is moral support to keeping healthy. If the person needs transportation, Eagle View will arrange for that.
"The hand-offs are critical," Kern said. "If a patient comes back in 30 days, we've failed."
What does Eagle View look like?
The exterior resembles an upscale office building, with a mixture of brick, stone and wood.
The inside features carpeted halls, beige walls and natural light coming in windows that are frosted to maintain privacy.
"We try to create a more homey feel," Groth said. "We don't want to paint the picture of an institution. We want people to feel relaxed (so that) they are more likely to open up to us."
The heart of the hospital is five self-contained units that will be occupied by patients according to age — children, adolescents, adults and senior adults.
Except for the senior adult unit that has some features specific to older people — higher beds, for example — the other units are flexible. They can be switched from child to adult, depending on demand. But while occupied, there is no cross-over. That is, the adults cannot see the children and the children can't see adults.
Similarly, lunch times in the cafeteria and recreational therapy times in the gym — the hospital has a gym for blowing off steam — are coordinated so there is no cross-over in those areas, either.
Kern said he cannot predict whether the Bettendorf hospital will have more adolescents, adults or senior adults.
Parent company Strategic Behavioral Health operates nine other hospitals, and the age breakdown of patients is different in each, he said. It depends on the overall demographic of the area in which it is located and what other resources are available in that community.
Except for the senior unit, each is basically the same: Each has a nurse's station, bedrooms, a common area with a television, and a seclusion room for patients who might be so out of control that they cannot be restrained.
Security, room for expansion
The seclusion rooms are eight feet square and have a window in the door, but they are completely empty except for a camera on the ceiling that can't be reached from the floor. For patient protection, the only way the door can stay locked is if a staff member is there, securing it, so someone is watching the patient at all times, Groth explained.
All rooms are built with "anti-ligature" features; that is, there is nothing that patients could use to hang themselves or cause harm to themselves or others.
Furniture is secured to the floor. The tops of open dressers are sloped at an angle. The door handles are rounded with no openings. The mirrors in the bathrooms are not glass. The bathroom can't be locked from the inside. And the television in the lounge is covered with plexiglass.
The hospital also has three interior courtyards where patients can go for fresh air. Adults also will be allowed to smoke here.
"If it's a choice between a patient having a large behavioral breakout or having a cigarette, we'll let them have a cigarette," Groth said.
The courtyards are constructed so that a person can't climb out.
For patients who are in the judicial system, there are rooms for online court hearings hearings.
The hospital also has an on-site pharmacy, a lab for doing medical tests such as blood and urine analysis, a laundry and visitation rooms for friends and family.
The back of the hospital faces north and was designed for future expansion if that becomes necessary. The hospital already owns the land to the north, Groth said.
'We want to make the most of their time'
At opening, the hospital will have 11 health care providers — a psychiatrist on staff as well as physician's assistants and nurse practitioners.
Because there is such demand for these positions, Kern said he foresees himself constantly recruiting.
While patients are at Eagle View, their time is tightly scheduled with various therapeutic activities, Groth said.
"We want to make the most of their time when they're here," she said. "We want them to be productive."
In addition, a schedule in which a person has to do certain things at certain times is like the outside world in which they will have to function, so it reinforces good habits, she said.
Although there are televisions in the patient lounges, there are no channels or Netflix. The only programming consists of several pre-selected movies. The hospital really doesn't want people spending their time watching TV, she said.
