Public asked for input on outdoor art installations coming to Moline

Downtown Moline will soon be a little brighter, colorful and even thought-provoking once the city gets a boost from some outdoor public art projects as part of its downtown public art master plan.
During the planning phase, Renew Moline is seeking input from the public for a series of seven art installations that will be constructed or painted in seven locations throughout downtown Moline.
Renew Moline is a private, nonprofit group focused on economic development within the city. The organization has partnered with Designing Local of Columbus, Ohio, which has been tasked with gathering feedback from residents, inviting them to dream big about how public art will impact the spaces.
Amanda Golden and Joshua Lapp, consultants with Designing Local, have been conducting virtual ZOOM meetings, guiding participants through a series of slides containing photos of the selected sites and asking what types of art residents would like to see in each location; focusing on theme, color, scale, culture, social statements and how the art will stand out or blend in with neighborhoods.
Two of the four virtual tours are still available for residents: Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 28, 10 am-12 pm. Visit www.renewmoline.com/public-art to register.
If a resident is unable to attend one of the remaining virtual surveys, an online survey is available on Renew Moline's site at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TSY7ZRJ.
These are the seven locations chosen for public art:
1. The corner of 12th Street and 4th Avenue at the Element Westin Hotel and Q Station, where passenger rail is set to arrive. The future artwork will be installed in the grassy plaza behind the hotel.
2. The corner of 5th Avenue and 14th Street on the large, brick wall behind Jimmy John's sandwich shop.
3. The intersection of 4th Avenue and 15th Street, in the space underneath the bridge overpass.
4. The corner of 17th Street and 4th Avenue, known as the former Collector's site, in the empty lot.
5. The 5th Avenue terminus at the intersection of 19th Street.
6. River Drive, next to the I-74 bridge ramp in the empty greenspace.
7. The intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street. Art is planned for the entire intersection, such as painting the crosswalks or installing art in the medians.
During a virtual tour Thursday evening, several examples of public art were shown from other cities around the world, including the underpass of a bridge in Germany painted to resemble giant Lego pieces; a bronze deer sculpture on the Rich Street Bridge over the Scioto River in Columbus, Ohio; and 1,550 chairs stacked vertically in an empty lot between buildings in Istanbul, Turkey, as a social statement on migrants who have lost their lives.
Golden polls meeting participants, asking a series of questions about what types of art they would like to see installed in the various sites.
"This is going to be something the artist receives when they are assigned to this site," Golden said. "It's up to them to interpret the answers. When we finish this plan, we want to be able to hand this document to artists."
Lapp said artists will be chosen through a "call for artists" and that local artists may be selected for smaller projects.
The final public art plan will be reviewed by a 25-member steering committee made up of local business and community leaders. From there, the plan will go to the city council for final approval.
