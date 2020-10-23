Public asked for input on outdoor art installations coming to Moline

If a resident is unable to attend one of the remaining virtual surveys, an online survey is available on Renew Moline's site at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TSY7ZRJ.

These are the seven locations chosen for public art:

1. The corner of 12th Street and 4th Avenue at the Element Westin Hotel and Q Station, where passenger rail is set to arrive. The future artwork will be installed in the grassy plaza behind the hotel.

2. The corner of 5th Avenue and 14th Street on the large, brick wall behind Jimmy John's sandwich shop.

3. The intersection of 4th Avenue and 15th Street, in the space underneath the bridge overpass.

4. The corner of 17th Street and 4th Avenue, known as the former Collector's site, in the empty lot.

5. The 5th Avenue terminus at the intersection of 19th Street.

6. River Drive, next to the I-74 bridge ramp in the empty greenspace.

7. The intersection of 7th Avenue and 19th Street. Art is planned for the entire intersection, such as painting the crosswalks or installing art in the medians.