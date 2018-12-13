The Public Building Commission on Thursday refused to delay demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse pending approval of the project from the State Historic Preservation Office, a division of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
SHPO sent a letter last week to the commission and county board members revoking its letter of compliance for the project when it came to its attention that demolition of the courthouse, built between 1895-97, was not included in the overall project of construction of the new Justice Center Annex.
Commissioner Clarence Darrow made a motion to delay demolition, but the motion died when the other commissioners failed to second the motion.
Commissioners Craig Kavensky and Tom McCune were absent.