Public continues to provide input on Illinois 92 Corridor project

“Route 92 is one of the most heavily utilized corridors in MetroLINK’s service area, and we welcome the opportunities the study may offer in terms of transit-oriented development.”

In the meantime, Mathias studied the layout of the corridor. His ultimate goal is to make sure everyone crossing the entire corridor can across the intersection with time to spare, he said, whether they are in wheelchairs, are pedestrians, or use vehicles.

He said the river needs to be taken into consideration. "When the river is flooded, more people will be pushed up to Illinois 92," he said. He added consideration also should be given to the flow of people from the new Interstate 74 bridge.

“I’m thinking all modes (of transportation,)” Mathias said. “As far as the overall project, I think it’s a great opportunity for a multiple-city venue — they can coordinate it and work together. “

William C. Grieve, senior transportation engineer with Gewalt Hamilton Associates, Inc., said some recommendations could be implemented quickly, while others of greater cost will be added later.

Justin Opitz, transportation planner with Gewalt Hamilton, said this is the third public-input meeting with the Illinois 92 Corridor Study.