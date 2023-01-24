Public discussions on soil and water conservation

People who would like to know more about what is being done to conserve Iowa’s soil and improve the state’s water quality are invited to an informal meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Stompbox Brewing, 219 E. River Drive, Davenport.

The event dubbed “Conservation on Tap” is hosted by Iowa Learning Farms, the Conservation Learning Group and the Soil and Water Conservation Society.

Farmers, landowners and the general public will be able to share, learn, listen and ask questions.

Other topics will include conservation practices aimed at reducing flooding and managing risk from weather variability and climate change.

To ensure adequate space and complimentary food, interested persons are asked to RSVP by calling 515-294-5429 or sending an email to ilf@iastate.edu.

Iowa Learning Farms and the Conservation Learning Group are conservation-oriented programs based at Iowa State University, Ames.

The Soil and Water Conservation Society, headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, is an international organization of professionals who believe sustainable land and water management are essential to the continued security of the earth and its people.

Among the hosts of the event will be Quad-City native Clare Lindahl, chief executive officer of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, who started her career working with communities and farmers to implement conservation practices in the Quad-City area.

She and two other agricultural/conservation professionals will be joined by Matt Erickson, of Stompbox Brewing, who will talk about why water quality matters for brewing.