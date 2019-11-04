Evelyn Hemphill, 6, from the Black Hawk Special Education Center, talks with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline. The party featured Happy Joe’s pizza and ice cream, dance party with Happy Joe’s Hip Hop Dancers, and Happy the Dog. Children attending the party also received a book provided by Books a Million.
Cole Stear, 10, a student at the Black Hawk Special Education Center, shakes hands with Happy Joe Whitty during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center on Tuesday in Moline.
Mattix Berg, 7, from Hamilton Elementary School, tries on Happy Joe Whitty's signature straw boater hat during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs at the TaxSlayer Center, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
Isabella Durkin, 7, from Irving Elementary School, hugs Happy Joe Whitty, during the annual Happy Joe’s Holiday Party for children with special needs, Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center, Dec. 4, 2018, in Moline.
“Our family has been overwhelmed with support and kind messages about our dad," Kristel Whitty-Ersan, Happy Joe's director of marketing, said in a Monday email. "We are honored to carry on his legacy."
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, the Happy Joe's Kids Foundation (HJKF) luncheon will take place at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. It will be provided at no cost.
Whitty's funeral will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th St., Bettendorf, followed by burial at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 804 E. 39th St., Davenport. It is open to the public.
A Celebration of Life will be open to the public from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Jumer's Casino & Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island. It will feature a cash bar and Happy Joe's pizzas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation. Go online to donate at happyjoeskids.org/donate, or make a check out to HJKF and mail it to 2705 Happy Joe Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722.
"Remember Joe with happiness. He was a bright light in our world with an unforgettable smile and a compassionate, faithful heart," says the happyjoeskids.org website. "Let us all honor him by practicing human kindness every day."
"Joe was deeply loved by his family and friends, and the loss that will be felt by his passing cannot be put into words," according to a Monday email from Lisa Colgan, Happy Joe's executive assistant.
"In addition to his family, those of us who had the opportunity to work with him are without words to express this tremendous loss. He was an extraordinarily smart and accomplished entrepreneur who built a company that represents and practices the same principles he used to create and maintain Happy Joe’s for 47 years," she wrote.
"His exceptional sense of humor, long-term commitment to Happy Joe’s guests and the people of the communities that surrounded his restaurants were testament of his unwavering desire to always do the right thing. These qualities were integral to both his personal success and the success of Happy Joe’s."
