Public health detectives: Quad-City 'contact tracers' are on front lines via phone lines

In Rock Island County's case, the team of tracers include five staff nurses, a retired volunteer nurse and a retired volunteer physician.

While tracers are directly contributing to important data collection, their role also is to help prevent the spread of the disease by helping to protect those infected and the people they have come into contact with and who could be at risk.

For instance, data collected by contact tracers in Illinois recently disclosed COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

"At first, I introduce myself, and I ask whether they know they have been diagnosed with COVID. All of them say yes," said Debbie Freiburg, a retired nurse who returned to the Quad-Cities in 2017 after working for decades at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington D.C., including as director of nursing. "I ask for race and make sure I have the correct age.

"I ask about symptoms, including the date the symptoms started, and I ask whether they're having any trouble breathing and how they're feeling. As a nurse, you have that instinct to see if they're OK."