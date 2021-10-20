Public health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths in the Quad-Cities

A Rock Island County man in his 60s hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 is the virus' latest victim.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the death in its Wednesday update. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic is 367.
Iowa Department of Public Health reported three COVID-19 deaths in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Oct. 20. All told, the deaths of 274 Scott County residents have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. The total number of cases reported in the county since the start of the pandemic is 18,556.
According to Rock Island officials, 29 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. The average age of newly infected patients is 40.
Iowa public health officials reported a total of 336 new cases in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Wednesday. A total of 26,501 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed during the pandemic.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Scott County's seven-day positivity rate for the period ending Wednesday was 7.69%. The CDC's report also noted 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations in that same seven-day period.
According to CDC numbers through Wednesday, there have been 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rock Island County. The county's positivity rate through the seven-day period ending Wednesday was 5.96%.
RI County booster shots
Although the FDA gave emergency use authorization to booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Wednesday, Rock Island County residents won't see those boosters administered until the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health also sign off on them.
The Rock Island County Health Department offers Pfizer booster shots every Friday for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The clinic is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.