The public is invited to Niabi Zoo to hear from a conservationist who has spent three decades learning about and trying to save the African Painted Dog.
Through its conservation initiatives, the local zoo is helping Dr. Gregory Rasmussen in his work to protect the species and its habitat.
The presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Niabi Zoo Discovery Center. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP at NiabiZoo.com/Education/conservation-speakers by clicking on the April 2 date to register. For more information, call Joel Vaderbush, curator of conservation and education, at 309-779-3482 extension 222 or jvanderbush@niabizoo.com.
The event is free for zoo members and college students. Non-members are asked to make an $8 donation to the Niabi Conservation Fund.
Rasmussen was one of the first speakers for Niabi's Conservation & Science Speaker Series, where he told of the plight of African Painted Dogs. As the first return speaker, he will update his work with the Painted Dogs and his efforts to build a conservation ecology center in Zimbabwe.
He advocates for sound science in conservation and created the Painted Dog Research Trust. It seeks to protect the dogs and their habitat through technology in satellite tracking, anti-snare collars and more.
Niabi is supporting Rasmussen and the Painted Dog Research Trust through its Coins for Conservation program. One quarter from every admission goes to the Painted Dogs, snow leopard support, whale shark research or pollinator conservation.