You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Public invited to "pray in the new year"

Public invited to "pray in the new year"

{{featured_button_text}}

All people of faith are invited to "Pray in the New Year" at an 11 p.m. service Tuesday, Dec. 31, continuing to 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Southpark Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St., Rock Island.

Prayers will be offered "for our country and the body of Christ, for an awakening of God's truth in the coming year," church member Wayne Mroczka said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News