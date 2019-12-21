Public invited to "pray in the new year"

×
All people of faith are invited to "Pray in the New Year" at an 11 p.m. service Tuesday, Dec. 31, continuing to 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Southpark Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St., Rock Island.
Prayers will be offered "for our country and the body of Christ, for an awakening of God's truth in the coming year," church member Wayne Mroczka said.
Alma Gaul
