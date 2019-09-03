The Bettendorf Trails Committee and the Parks & Recreation Department has rescheduled a free community Walk, Roll and Yoga in the Park at 1 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Garden, 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf.
There will be 30 minutes of yoga in the park before the hike or ride. After that, the family-friendly Walk and Roll will be a guided tour of a trail to Hollow View Park A safety inspection will be performed before the event. Proper-sized helmets are required.
Participants should bring their own yoga mats.
The first 25 children will receive a gift certificate for a free ice-cream cone.
The Bettendorf Trails Committee is a city-led body of employees, business leaders, educators and residents whose mission is to promote a safe and healthy community by supporting active lifestyles. Walk and Roll events are family-friendly activities designed to showcase Bettendorf trails and encourage participants check out new activities.
For more information, contact Becky Lovich, blovich@bettendorf.org