Public menorah lit in Bettendorf on final night of Hanukkah

Members of Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad-Cities gathered Sunday to light an outdoor menorah to celebrate Hanukkah, an eight day Jewish holiday also know as the Festival of Lights.

Cars adorned with roof-top menorahs drove through Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and back to Bettendorf before the menorah was lit in front of Quad City Bank & Trust. Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher lit the middle candle, known as the shammash, the fire of which is then used to light the other candles.

The holiday commemorates more than 2,000 years ago when, according to Jewish history, Assyrian-Greeks took control of Jerusalem, and tried to ban Jewish customs and religious practices. But a small group of Jewish people fought and drove them from Jerusalem, reclaiming the temple there. Despite having a one-day supply of oil to light the menorah in the temple, it stayed lit for eight days. The holiday is celebrated by singing traditional Hanukkah songs, playing the game of dreidel, and eating oil-based foods such as latke, a potato pancake.

Rabbi Shneur Cadaner said the holiday is a reminder to spread light and positivity, and stand against antisemitism.