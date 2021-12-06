Public menorah lit in Bettendorf on final night of Hanukkah

Members of Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad-Cities gathered Sunday to light an outdoor menorah to celebrate Hanukkah, an eight day Jewish holiday also know as the Festival of Lights.
Cars adorned with roof-top menorahs drove through Bettendorf, Davenport, Rock Island, Moline and back to Bettendorf before the menorah was lit in front of Quad City Bank & Trust. Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher lit the middle candle, known as the shammash, the fire of which is then used to light the other candles.
The holiday commemorates more than 2,000 years ago when, according to Jewish history, Assyrian-Greeks took control of Jerusalem, and tried to ban Jewish customs and religious practices. But a small group of Jewish people fought and drove them from Jerusalem, reclaiming the temple there. Despite having a one-day supply of oil to light the menorah in the temple, it stayed lit for eight days. The holiday is celebrated by singing traditional Hanukkah songs, playing the game of dreidel, and eating oil-based foods such as latke, a potato pancake.
Rabbi Shneur Cadaner said the holiday is a reminder to spread light and positivity, and stand against antisemitism.
"We're here to celebrate Hanukkah and especially this year, you know, every year, there's something that happens unfortunately," Rabbi Shneur Cadaner said. "Whether it's here or it's other places...So, our message of Hanukkah has always been peace and light. While they're taught to hate, we're always taught to love and not just to love but to bring peace and light and positivity. And that's really the message of Hanukkah."
Gallagher thanked the congregation for the invitation, and told the crowd assembled Sunday that as a lawyer he works to protect constitutional freedoms such as the freedom of religion and peaceful assembly, and said he and the city stands in the congregation's corner in their rights to worship without harassment.
This Hanukkah marked the first one Temple Emanuel and Congregation of Beth Israel operated under the same roof. In early September, both congregations walked the Torrah to the new location at 2215 E Kimberly Road, Davenport. The two congregations maintain separate services, but share a building and rabbi: Rabbi Linda Bertenthal. The new space is called the Beit Shalom Jewish Community.